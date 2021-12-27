Office Hours - What Needs to Change Next Year? (Issue #340)

Well, this is the last week of 2021. During this final month, you’ve been reflecting on your year and documenting your performance. What have you learned?

I’m sure some things went well, and you have items you’re proud of achieving. But, like many of us, there were probably things that didn’t go so well. You may also have failed to accomplish some of your goals for the year.

I know that I missed some targets. It’s frustrating.

I also know that if I don’t handle it differently next year, I will probably fail to achieve those goals again. So, I’m making a plan to weave the necessary tasks and habits into my weekly schedule in 2022.

We’ll dive into more detailed goal setting and planning in January. Also, I’m sure you’re still enjoying your time off for the holidays right now.

So, simply think about these questions at a high level as you go about your week. Let them percolate in the back of your mind. Jot some notes in your journal, if that helps.