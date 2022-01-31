Photo by lilartsy on Unsplash

I worked hard to pay my way through school to get my education, spent more than two decades in tech working for some of Silicon Valley’s biggest companies, and launched my own startup and other businesses. Yet, I often feel like I’m still a million miles away from my long-term goals. There are so many things that I want to accomplish before I leave this world.

It’s even more frustrating when I look at the accomplishments of others. I have friends who’ve become multimillionaires, I’ve spent time with billionaires, I know people who’ve published numerous books, and I have an old colleague who even got her own show on Netflix.

“Comparison is the thief of joy”

— Theodore Roosevelt

I still have to remind myself not to fall into that trap of comparison. It’s a surefire way to feel disappointed, frustrated, and unhappy.

You should also never compare an early chapter in the “book of your life” to others who are farther along in their books. In the case of some peopl…