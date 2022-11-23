Before I left the corporate world 12 years ago to run my own businesses (and work from home), I was spending:

🕰 750 hours/year commuting to an office.

🚗 13,000 miles/year on California freeways for that commute.

⛽️ $3,000/year on fuel.

💰 About $10,000/year for other expenses like meals, coffee, new clothing, dry cleaning, vehicle maintenance and repair, various services, etc.

Working for myself (and at home) for the past 12+ years has saved me:

⛽️ Over $30,000 in fuel costs.

🕰 9,000 hours of my life that I could repurpose for time with my family, exercise, and a better quality of life.

💰 About $120,000 in other expenses like meals, coffee, new clothing, dry cleaning, vehicle repairs, various services, etc.

And I can't even measure the value of regaining my physical, mental, and emotional health and improving relationships with my family. I was on the fast track for a premature death 12 years ago.

We all should do the math on this when considering new job opportunities, remote work vs. a commute, entrepreneurship, etc.

What is your life worth to you?

Larry Cornett is a Personal Coach who can help you optimize your career, life, and business. If you’re interested in starting a business or side hustle someday (or accelerating an existing one), check out his “Employee to Solopreneur” course (launching soon).

Larry lives in Northern California near Lake Tahoe with his wife and children, and a gigantic Great Dane. He does his best to share advice to help others take complete control of their work and life. He’s also on Mastodon.