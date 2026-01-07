This isn’t another resolution list. This is your map for the year ahead.

If you’re new to my newsletter, I map out the year with monthly themes and weekly exercises that encourage you to get out of your comfort zone, invest in your professional growth, and boost your career.

However, it only works if you actually try the exercises I send. I’m here to help and provide guidance, but you have to put in some of the work, too.

You’ll also get much more out of the weekly exercises by engaging with me and others in my private community. So, don’t be shy! The community is very supportive, and we love helping each other.

Every month will have a unifying theme, and the challenges and exercises for that month will support it. They often build on one another as well.

For example, the theme for January is Goals & Plans for the Year. Each week, we will discuss your goals, strategies, plans, new habits, accountability, and how to leverage your calendar to ensure you accomplish everything.

Identify Your Goals for This Year

This week's exercise is to identify your overall goals for the year. Start by brainstorming a list of personal and professional goals.

As you write them down, make a note of whether each goal is small, medium, or large:

A small goal might be something you can work on and achieve in a few days or weeks (e.g., research interesting potential employers, reach out and reconnect with 10 people from your professional network, apply for a few jobs, take a professional development course). You could easily have 40 to 50 small goals for the year on your list.

A medium goal might take a few weeks or even months to complete (e.g., creating a new website, updating your online portfolio, writing the first draft of a short book, launching a podcast). I could see you having 15 to 20 medium goals.

Larger goals may take an entire quarter, six months, or even the full year (e.g., get promoted, land a new job, launch a new business). You should probably have only 5 to 6 large goals.

Think about what you most want to achieve this year. Also, what did your performance review for the past year reveal? What do you need to work on?

In December, I asked you to think about what you believe needs to change this year.

What was on your list?

What do you want to avoid this year?

Why did you fail to achieve some of your goals last year?

How will you ensure this year is different?

By the way, my community and I are here to help with that. As you’ve heard me mention before, accountability is one of the most significant factors that ensures success. We can serve as your accountability partner if you allow us to.

Here are some examples of goals I’ve heard in the past from clients and community members:

Get promoted to management.

Land a better job.

Write a book.

Start a podcast.

Pursue a new degree.

Learn a new language.

Travel to a country you’ve never visited before.

Start a consistent exercise program.

Find the love of your life.

Buy a house.

Take a public speaking course.

Read a book every month.

Learn how to cook healthy meals.

Practice daily journaling.

Learn how to play a new instrument.

Meditate every day.

Teach a workshop.

Have a date night every month.

Don’t forget to include your long-term dreams and larger ambitions, too. It’s always exciting to plant a flag on the horizon and map your path to get there.

Here is a simple exercise to help you envision that future. Experiment with filling in the blank in this statement:

“I wish I could get paid to __________ every day.”

You may have one obvious answer that goes in the blank. If you don’t, brainstorm a few potential items.

Sometimes people include hobbies or other fun activities (e.g., playing tennis, eating ice cream, surfing, drinking wine). That’s okay, but stretch yourself to complete the statement with items that highlight your professional strengths, talents, skills, and experience.

Is there an activity that you’re already good at doing that the world needs and someone would pay you to do?

For example:

“I wish I could get paid to write every day.”

“I wish I could get paid to take photos every day.”

“I wish I could get paid to create art every day.”

“I wish I could get paid to connect people every day.”

“I wish I could get paid to build business models every day.”

“I wish I could get paid to bake every day.”

“I wish I could get paid to make music every day.”

“I wish I could get paid to coach every day.”

“I wish I could get paid to work out every day.”

Identify goals for YOU

It’s easy to get caught up in your 9-to-5 job. We often set goals and engage in planning exercises for our employer’s benefit. Even though I run my own business, I know I spend a lot of time working in it, but not on it. Annual goal-setting helps me remember to take care of my professional needs, as well.

This exercise is about setting goals for your personal and professional development this year. This isn’t for your employer. I want to help you grow and set yourself up for success.

Your goals are an intentional investment in your future!

So, let’s start by capturing all your goals for the year. Are you ready to commit to some goals? Are you willing to share some of your goals with us so we can help hold you accountable? This will set us up to create a plan later to ensure you can achieve them.

Would you like to discuss your goals with me? You can always schedule a complimentary call.

Book a Free Call with Me

I’m Larry Cornett, an executive coach who works with ambitious professionals to help them reclaim their power, become more invincible, and create better opportunities for their work and lives. Do more of what you love and less of what you hate! If you’re interested in joining my free Invincible Career community, please complete this application form, and we’ll get back to you.

Would you like to help support my newsletter and podcast, but don’t want to commit to a monthly fee? Check out my ☕️ Buy Me a Coffee. I’m a solopreneur, and coaching and writing are how I provide for my family. Thanks for your support!

Buy Me a Coffee