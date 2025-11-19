Video is a powerful way to raise awareness of who you are, showcase yourself, demonstrate how you think, and let people know what you do.

You would like potential employers, bosses, or recruiters to discover you, right? Sharing videos on social media usually yields higher engagement than text posts, and that’s a good thing.

Some of the most influential people online publish content on video channels (e.g., Simon Sinek). I have a YouTube channel, and I also post videos on TikTok and Instagram. But I actually hate being on camera. I keep trying and trying because the metrics show that sharing videos works. I still don’t like it, though.

So now I’m experimenting with sharing faceless videos to make the algorithm happy without stressing myself out. I record my voice to share a thought while showing a photo or video. It’s pretty easy to screen record and use my iPhone's microphone. Here’s an example.

You may decide that video isn’t “your thing,” and that’s okay. But I’d encourage you to try it for a few weeks, share some with your followers, and see what the reaction is. It might surprise you.

A few people told me they enjoyed my videos, which I didn’t expect. I’m experimenting with creating more faceless videos now.

You may also decide you enjoy creating videos, but you don’t want to share them publicly on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, LinkedIn, etc. Therefore, you might prefer to create videos and share them only with your subscribers. That can certainly be a good side hustle! There are lots of folks making extra income on Vimeo, Twitch, Patreon, and more.

It’s totally up to you. But again, I encourage you to at least experiment with making and sharing videos. You never know how much you might enjoy it and how many people enjoy watching them!

Record your video

You can record videos using your smartphone or your computer. Both iOS and Android have free camera and video apps that let you record basic videos. The same is true for Mac OS X, Windows, and other operating systems on your computer.

Some helpful info and apps:

Portrait mode looks fine when you record videos using your phone for Instagram stories, TikTok, Snapchat, etc. If that’s the only place you ever intend to share your videos, then portrait could be okay.

However, if you want to upload your videos to other services like YouTube and Vimeo, use landscape orientation. Portrait videos look pretty terrible when viewed in landscape-mode players (i.e., they display smaller with black vertical bars on the sides).

A few accessories will help you record better videos more easily on your phone. For example, I use a tripod instead of holding my phone or using a selfie stick. You may also want to improve your indoor lighting (e.g., bounce the light of a warm lamp off your wall and ceiling), set up a background (e.g., I have a room divider with fabric), use a better microphone, etc. Good lighting and excellent audio will really enhance the quality of your videos.

If I had to pick the biggest problems I’ve seen with videos online, I’d say:

Poor audio quality. People record and rely on the phone’s built-in microphone. The sound quality is quite poor, picks up a lot of background and wind noise, and the audio levels are never good. Check out the video below where I test various microphones, and you’ll hear how wildly different the quality can be. Poor framing of the shot. People often hold their phones to record, so the camera is way too close to their faces. Or, they don’t consider all the clutter and stuff in the background. Shaky cameras. Again, people hold their phones and can’t keep them steady. It’s like watching The Blair Witch Project. No thanks!

I have purchased some accessories to improve my video and audio quality (e.g., a lav mic for my iPhone and studio microphones from Shure and Audio-Technica). Start simple and explore adding equipment as you want to invest more. For example, last year I invested in a GoPro camera that I attach to my ski helmet.

Edit your video

The basic video editing apps on your phone and computer can only do so much. They’re fine when you’re just starting, but I found them pretty limiting and upgraded to a better solution on my desktop.

Useful links:

When you’re finished editing your video, export it so you can publish and share the file later. Some editors (e.g., iMovie on the iPhone) are pretty basic and don’t offer many options for controlling your video's file size. But desktop editors will give you options to control resolution (e.g., 1080p vs. 720p), encoding quality, compression, etc.

You’ll notice that the video file size grows significantly as the quality increases. It’s a tradeoff you’ll have to make, and it depends a lot on how you intend to use your videos and your sharing destinations. For example, you may want a larger, higher-quality video on Vimeo but a smaller, lower-quality video that uploads quickly to Instagram.

Publish your video

The last step is to publish your video using your preferred services (e.g., YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Reddit, Vimeo, Substack, LinkedIn, Facebook). This process varies significantly from service to service, so I won’t go into more detail here. But if you have any issues or questions, talk to me.

Feel free to share a link to your video so we can check it out and support you!

I’m Larry Cornett, an executive coach who works with ambitious professionals to help them reclaim their power, become more invincible, and create better opportunities for their work and lives. Do more of the work you love and less of what you hate! If you’re interested in joining my free Invincible Career community, please complete this application form, and we’ll get back to you. Thanks!