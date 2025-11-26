Most video creators don’t have a content problem. They have a discovery problem.

If you’ve decided video might be a suitable format for you to gain attention and grow your career, the next thing you’ll want to focus on is building your audience. As always, I recommend sharing your content across multiple services and channels to maximize reach.

You probably already have a following on some platforms (e.g., LinkedIn). But unless you’ve already been consistently producing and publishing video, you will probably need to grow your audience on your video platform of choice (e.g., YouTube).

Define your target audience

It’s challenging to grow a general audience with no strategy in mind. If you try to appeal to everyone, you’ll probably end up appealing to no one.

Be very specific about your target audience. Define your niche and focus on who they are, what their lives are like, and what they want to see.

Who are the people you want to speak to the most with your videos?

Who are the people you are trying to reach and help?

Create your content plan

Once you’ve defined your niche audience, think about how you will uniquely serve them with your video content. This should be informed by the overall theme you’ve chosen for your videos (e.g., career growth tips).

It certainly helps to chat with a few people in your intended audience. Talk with them about your theme and ask what they’d find useful and interesting enough to subscribe to your channel.

Once you have some ideas, you can create your content plan and map out when you want to create and publish the videos.

Create valuable videos

It all starts with creating good videos. If your content is helpful, interesting, memorable, and valuable, people will want to see it. They’ll share it with friends, too.

Decent production quality helps. No one wants to watch blurry, shaky videos with poor audio. But no one wants to watch boring or useless videos either—no matter how excellent the production quality is.

Remind viewers to take action

The most successful video creators I’ve seen are consistently reminding viewers to take action. People need to be asked and reminded — more often than you think.

Every action viewers take can help grow your audience and bring more attention to your content.

Like this video

Leave a comment

Ask me a question

Subscribe to my channel

Share this video with a friend

At some point, you should also start branding your videos (e.g., title sequence, watermark, outro/end screen) and channel (e.g., naming, banner, logo). Make sure you include helpful information and links in the video description as well (e.g., to your blog, website, or LinkedIn profile).

Be consistent

Just like social media, video platforms “reward you” for publishing content consistently. How frequently you post your videos depends on the production effort and platform.

While it has been common for most YouTubers to publish 1-2 videos per week, you’ve probably noticed that people post videos on TikTok and Instagram at least once a day (and some post a lot more often). But YouTube has upped its game with YouTube Shorts. In 2023, they extended their Partner Program so you can monetize your shorts, too.

Whatever you decide, be consistent about it. Your audience would like to know when and at what time they can expect new content from you. So, put the tasks on your calendar that you’ll need to make it happen.

I know some people like to help support my newsletter and podcast, but don’t want to commit to a monthly fee. I get it! So, I set up a ☕️ Buy Me a Coffee to let folks contribute without an ongoing financial commitment. I’m a solopreneur, and coaching and writing are how I provide for my family. Thanks for your support!

Buy Me a Coffee

Thumbnails matter

The titles and descriptions of your videos do matter (e.g., for search and SEO). But your video thumbnail probably matters even more.

People search for specific video content using text, but they browse videos and scroll through search results visually. A good thumbnail can catch someone’s eye and attract a click. Every new viewer is an opportunity to grow your audience.

Engage with your audience

If someone takes the time to leave a decent comment (it’s okay to ignore and block trolls), take the time to respond — each and every time.

People love it when the creator answers questions, responds to comments, and shows that they are a real person. Engagement is also good for the platform's ranking algorithm. The more you engage, the more people will see your videos.

Share and promote your videos

As I mentioned earlier, share your videos on multiple services for greater reach. For example, you’ll want to encourage your LinkedIn followers to become subscribers to your YouTube channel.

I publish and share my videos on:

Substack

YouTube

LinkedIn

Instagram

Threads

Quora

Flipboard

Discord

Good luck! Let me know how it goes.

Would you like to brainstorm some career marketing ideas with me? You can schedule a complimentary call.

Book a Free Call with Me

I’m Larry Cornett, an executive coach who works with ambitious professionals to help them reclaim their power, become more invincible, and create better opportunities for their work and lives. Do more of what you love and less of what you hate! 📕 Check out The Invincible Daily Journals!