I know it may feel strange to talk about your goals for this year, considering everything that is happening in the world (especially if you live in the U.S.).

However, we still need to work. We still need to pay our bills. We want to be healthy and happy. We need to survive despite the chaos around us.

I recently met with my private career community (i.e., folks who pay for a premium subscription). We discussed their goals for 2025, high-level plans to achieve them, and ways to change their environment to increase their odds of success.

Two of the biggest things you can do to ensure your best chance to achieve your goals:

Create a daily system of habits that will help you make continuous progress — even if it is the smallest amount. Set up accountability with other people who will support you during your journey.

Habits

What new monthly activities will help you achieve your goals this year?

What must you schedule weekly to ensure your most important goal receives attention?

What do you need to do each day to make progress on that week’s tasks?

What new habits do you need to establish?

What old habits do you want to eliminate?

How will you decide what to do each day (e.g., daily journaling helps with this)?

It can be overwhelming to try to start too many new habits at once (e.g., exercising, networking, writing, eating healthier). It can also be demoralizing to try to quit too many bad habits at once.

Don’t overload yourself!

Start with one new habit and get it under control so it feels automatic. Once that is going well, explore the next new habit you might want to add to your routine.

Accountability

Who will help support you this year in your pursuit of your goals? Come up with a short list of people’s names.

Are there any people who might join you on your journey this year (e.g., workout buddies)?

Who will help hold you accountable this year? Again, create a short list of names.

Are there supportive communities you could join?

Make yourself accountable for tracking progress and reviewing milestones with a partner, and you’ll significantly increase your odds of success. The Association for Talent Development performed a study on accountability and found the following probabilities of accomplishing a goal:

10% if you have a goal in mind

25% if you consciously decide that you will achieve it

40% if you set a date by which you will achieve it

50% if you create a plan for how you will do it

65% if you make a promise to someone else that you will do it

95% when you make specific accountability appointments with that person (which is probably why 1-on-1 coaching works so well)

I’m happy to talk more about your goals in the comments!

