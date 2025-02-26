What’s your reputation in your professional life? How does your manager view you? What do your peers think of you?

We often attach descriptive labels to the people we work with. I bet you have a rough model of the kinds of bosses and coworkers you’ve encountered.

For example, leaders might categorize their employees as:

Innovators - always coming up with crazy new ideas

Disrupters - blowing things up to replace them with something better

Overachievers - always going above and beyond on everything

Optimizers - creating nothing new but continually evolving things

Maintainers - rock solid and get the basic stuff done

Slackers - never putting in serious effort and barely squeaking by

Spoilers - complaining, gossiping, and bringing the team down

However, a complete professional brand goes into more detail than a single word. It’s more descriptive and includes personality traits and behavioral tendencies. I’m sure you can remember a few people who may have had workplace brands such as:

The cheerful helper

The brilliant jerk

The dependable partner

The sad downer

The nicest person in the office

The oversharing chatterbox

The brave, outspoken champion

I’ve had some interesting discussions about branding as it applies to individuals. One of my friends is not a fan of the phrase “personal brand,” and I don’t blame him. It comes across as artificial, insincere, and inauthentic when someone presents themselves as a shallow or fake brand.

Perhaps a personal brand makes sense if you’re in the business of selling who you are — or, I should say, who people think you are. Social media influencers, models, performance artists, etc., maintain a “personality veneer” between themselves and their fans. They bury the reality of what lies underneath. They are selling a fantasy, so they can’t let their guard down and risk their moneymaking machine.

However, there is a difference between a personal brand and a professional brand. I believe you should treat your career like a business: the “product” that business sells is the work you do for employers or clients. Companies and products have brands, and professionals should, too.

Therefore, I encourage building a professional brand for your career and the value you deliver through your work as an employee or solopreneur. Another way to think about this is the curation of your professional reputation.

How do people think about you and the work you do?

How do you want people to think about you?

A professional brand is your reputation at work with colleagues, managers, customers, etc. You build it with the quality of your work and how you get things done. Your words, accomplishments, communication style, behavior, and interaction with others reinforce it.

You can intentionally craft your professional brand and build up the evidence to support that image of you at work.

In my article linked below, I went into detail about why your brand and reputation matter. I also explained why a professional brand differs significantly from a personal brand.

Why it matters

When you build your professional brand successfully, people know:

Who you are

What you’re great at doing

What you stand for

Your name will come up when folks in your network seek someone talented for a new opportunity (e.g., “Who is the most creative game designer you know?”). You will be top of mind when hiring managers and recruiters make calls (e.g., “We’re looking for an ambitious leader who is great at attracting talent.”).

Also, people with a strong professional brand climb the internal career ladder more quickly. Your name will come to mind when the leadership team adds people to the annual promotion list. You’ll be considered first when a more senior position opens up in the company (i.e, before they seek an outside hire).

So, you can either complain about this reality or take lessons from it to improve the “brand awareness” of the Product of You. Take control of your professional reputation so people are intrigued by you and what you can do.

Define your professional brand

What do you want people to remember about your work reputation? Come up with a list of attributes that define who you are and how you want people to perceive you.

The strengths and weaknesses exercise I shared last week will give you a head start with some favorable terms that describe you. Your elevator pitch should also give you material to work with. It talks about who you are, what you do, how you stand apart from the competition, etc.

We have always had personal and professional brands, even in the “old days.” But, it was called your reputation. There wasn’t an Internet yet. So, we didn’t have online profiles, ratings, or reviews.

There was no social media. No one promoted themselves that way, and no one talked about you in a global forum like that.

But you most certainly had a brand. It was how people described you to someone new. It was how people talked about you when you weren’t in the room.

For example:

“He’s really dependable and gets things done.”

“That’s the cheap guy who always forgets to bring his wallet to lunch.”

“She’s super smart, so seek her out if you have a question.”

Start by finding out how you are currently viewed by your manager, peers, and partners. See if it already fits the reputation you wish to cultivate.

However, you have some work to do if there is a mismatch between your desired professional brand and your existing reputation. Take control of your brand and shape it the way you want to be perceived and remembered vs. letting it just happen.

I also recommend aligning your professional brand with who you really are. It’s too tiring to maintain a fake persona. Develop a body of evidence in your work and behavior that supports the professional brand you know is right for you and is valued by your employer and peers.

You might find it helpful to build a professional brand cloud. It’s a valuable visualization that puts your primary brand attribute at the core of the cloud with supporting attributes around it, as shown in the example below.

I’m Larry Cornett, a Freedom Coach who works with ambitious professionals to help them reclaim their power, become invincible, and create new opportunities for their work and lives. Do more of what you love and less of what you hate!

📕 Check out my new The Invincible Daily Journals!