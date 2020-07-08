Thank You! Celebrating a Year of Invincible Career

🎁 A gift for you - I want to thank you for being a loyal reader! The first 12 people who upgrade to a paid group coaching subscription will get 50% off the regular monthly price. You will receive a group career coaching experience delivered via an exclusive weekly email. I include challenges, homework, reading recommendations, and questions that help you plan what you want next for your career.

I almost forgot to celebrate the 1st anniversary of the Invincible Career newsletter! Time flies when you're having fun. 😀

We're now at over 180 issues covering topics such as:

A nontraditional job search that sets you apart from the masses

Nailing your job interviews, especially the new remote ones

How to impress everyone in your first 90 days in a new job

Avoiding layoffs and recognizing when one is coming

How to get noticed and promoted

Essential preparation before you ask for a raise

Best ways to deal with a bad boss

Handling toxic coworkers and challenging colleagues

Effectively working remotely and at home

How to navigate the pandemic and its impact on the world

Planning your retirement — or anti-retirement

Seeking more meaning and fulfillment in your career

It started on June 22, 2019, with this post:

Becoming Invincible in Your Career

🚀 We all become vulnerable sooner or later - Issue #1

Whether we realize it or not, most of us are vulnerable in our jobs. We have one source of income. We have a single boss who controls our fate.

We live on the financial edge, hoping to receive frequent promotions and raises to have enough money in the bank to get ahead. Unfortunately, that’s a strategy for eventual failure.

Helping everyone take ownership of their careers

What I've learned over the 27+ years of my career is that you can never climb the ladder high enough to escape vulnerability, unless you fundamentally change your relationship with your career and take full ownership of your future.

That's why I created this newsletter. I wanted to share what I've learned, including the career strategies from others that I've watched succeed.

There are steps that you can take to eliminate vulnerabilities. I share specific, consistent habits and actions that will help you become more invincible and in control of your working life.

When you are great at what you do, the world knows that you exist, and you consistently showcase your talent, skills, knowledge, and wisdom, you become an opportunity magnet for the best things in life.

If you're relatively new to the newsletter, there are a lot of past issues if you'd like to catch up. Here are the top 5 most popular ones to get started:

What do you want to read next?

I want to make this newsletter even more valuable for you. You don't have to be shy about telling me what you would like to see here.

You can reply to this email and let me know what you'd like me to write about next. If you prefer, you can leave a comment on the related post online.

Leave a comment

I read everything that I receive and the comments that people post. I do my best to respond to everyone.

If you're still feeling shy about sharing, you can complete this anonymous survey to give me feedback on what is working well, what's not working so well, the topics you find most interesting, etc.

As one example, would you prefer to see more of a Quora-style format? You could anonymously ask me any questions that you'd like, and I'll answer selected questions in upcoming newsletters.

In the past, I've answered questions like these. Would you like to receive answers to your specific questions?

"What job/career advice do you have for us younger professionals starting careers during this recession?"

"Should every Work-from-Home'r be entitled to an ergonomic desk, chair, lighting, at least as good as a modern office? Should we be compensated for the square footage, WiFi, HVAC, utilities - facility operating expenses that they are now obliged to maintain? What about the on-site childcare benefits, meals, gyms?"

"How can you receive feedback as a senior leader from a (more) senior leader that is actionable? What goes down well, and when is it challenging?"

"Is it smart to try and change careers during Covid-19?"

"How did making a risky move in your career pan out?"

"Have you ever quit a job then gone back because you thought you made a mistake but then realized why you left in the first place and quit again? Did you find a better job after?"

"Is it time to quit your job if you're frequently bypassed for promotions?"

"What are some things truly awesome bosses believe?"

"How can you present (in cover letter/interviews, etc.) a 7-year gap in employment up to today because you didn't need to work, and now circumstances have changed?"

"What are some keys to work/life balance?"

I'm also open to sharing more remote job listings, interviewing selected readers, sharing the stories of featured subscribers, and letting my audience know what they are seeking in the job market.

I'm flexible and willing to listen. You just need to speak up and let me hear your voice. I'm all ears!

Leave a comment

My new podcast

By the way, I've recently launched a new podcast with two of my business partners. It's called Brave New Workforce, and we discuss this new world of remote work and working from home.

“Whether it's a new technology, a virus, or social change at a tipping point, disruption creates new opportunities in the workplace and modern life. But, it's not all flying cars and rainbows — change is hard. Join Trip O'Dell, Anna Codina, and Larry Cornett as they look at the evolution of the workplace from traditional offices trying to figure out how to adapt to being suddenly remote, to companies that were born as "work anyplace" teams. We discuss how those changes impact everything from how we collaborate to how our kids go to school, and what it all means for our local communities and the global economy.”

Listen to the podcast here: