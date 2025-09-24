Great leaders mentor you to help you succeed in your career and life, both inside and outside of the company. They know that relationships with good people last long after they leave a specific job. A network of talented people is a valuable asset for a lifetime, so they invest in others and give back.

I can count the number of great leaders I worked for during my career on one hand. They are pretty rare, unfortunately. However, I recall the lessons they taught me to this day. And, our relationship extended beyond those jobs. Some even hired me later as a consultant to work with them at other companies.

Good leaders help you succeed in your role for the benefit of both you and the employer. But their vision and investment don’t really extend beyond the company's walls.

Most of my bosses fell into this category of “Good/Okay.” They were fine, and I’m glad I worked for them versus some of the terrible bosses I encountered later. But I can’t say that they did much to really help me with my overall professional and personal development. There wasn’t much career coaching or mentoring.

Bad leaders show you the leader you never want to become. They won’t help you, and they won’t coach you. Hell, they may even harm your career. But at least they give you one gift: providing examples of everything you will want to avoid doing when you become a leader.

I worked for a handful of pretty terrible bosses. They soon became the reason I left the company. Reporting to them was a nightmare, and I dreaded going back to work every Monday morning.

However, I still paid close attention to how they behaved, talked to the team, and functioned as a leader. I noted every time they did something that made me and others upset, angry, or demoralized. I vowed never to do those things to my team.

Lessons can always be learned if you’re paying attention to the leaders around you, even if they are toxic.

By the way, you can always schedule a complimentary call with me if you’re dealing with a bad boss and trying to figure out what you can do about it.

Book a Free Call with Me

I’m Larry Cornett, an executive coach who works with ambitious professionals to help them reclaim their power, become more invincible, and create better opportunities for their work and lives. Do more of what you love and less of what you hate! 📕 Check out The Invincible Daily Journals!