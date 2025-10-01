You did everything you were supposed to do, but you're still not happy with your career. Why is that?

Well, conventional wisdom yields conventional results. And the path of the masses leads you into the struggling, squirming center of mediocrity.

No, I’m not suggesting you should strive to join the 0.1%. Does the world really need more greedy narcissists hellbent on destroying humanity and the planet? Ummmm… no.

I’m talking about finding your own path to happiness, wellness, and fulfillment. You won’t get there by hustling down the well-paved road following the usual crowd of unhappy people with fake smiles plastered on their frustrated faces.

I bet you already know what you want to do. What you should be doing. You’re just distracted by the confusing cacophony of BS around you.

Tune that out. Slip away from the mob. Find the solitude necessary for your quiet inner voice to be heard. Take the time to finally hear what it’s been trying to tell you.

Dare to tread your own path. And find the hidden, rare communities of people who have been brave enough to do that, too.

Support each other.

Encourage each other.

Hold each other accountable.

And take a step off the predictable path that will never lead you to the places you really want to be in your life. I had to do that to find what I was looking for. Many of my friends and old colleagues are doing it, too. The world is changing, professions are disappearing, job security is an illusion, and everything we were told to believe is no longer true.

A college education does not guarantee that you’ll land a great job.

Working harder and harder will not guarantee a promotion.

The usual strategies may not keep you off the layoff list.

A traditional career path may not lead to fulfillment.

Work-life balance is a false promise.

The future is more unpredictable than ever before. So, please don’t count on someone else to figure out the best path for you. You need to take control, get creative, be flexible, and adapt quickly. And more than anything else, you need to define your own path instead of following the masses.

Would you like to talk with me about how you can find your own path? You can schedule a complimentary call.

Book a Free Call with Me

I’m Larry Cornett, an executive coach who works with ambitious professionals to help them reclaim their power, become more invincible, and create better opportunities for their work and lives. Do more of what you love and less of what you hate! 📕 Check out The Invincible Daily Journals!