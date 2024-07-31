Employers are rescinding a surprising number of job offers lately. This used to be a fairly rare occurrence. But, the economy over the last few years has driven a rise in layoffs and rescinded offers.

It happened with one of my clients, too. They got a formal offer, signed the paperwork, and even received a laptop from their new employer. Since it was in a different city, they signed a lease on an apartment to move closer. They were supposed to start work on a Monday, but the recruiter told them to pause things on a Friday. Suddenly, a senior executive wasn’t so sure they should hire my client. WTH???

I’ve also been reading more stories about rescinded offers on social media. So, I posted about this issue on Threads with a new recommendation about accepting a job offer. The post exploded!

Apparently, I have to suggest a new rule for accepting employment at a new job Don't quit your old job until you start your first day at the new job Yeah, I know that sounds crazy! But do you know how many people have been reporting that they: - accepted a job offer - signed the employment paperwork - gave notice at their old job - were about to start work at the new job on a Monday - were told their offer was rescinded!!!!! Now they have no job at all 🙁 One poor guy had just relocated!

Okay, I know some of you can’t stomach the idea of quitting without giving a two-week notice. I feel the same way since I don’t like burning bridges. Also, in some cases, people need to give even longer notice (e.g., months in Europe).

Therefore, I have a strategy that helps with this situation. It’s an effective job search and interviewing process that helps you negotiate the best offer possible. It also manages the risk of a potential rescinded offer.

You should always interview with multiple potential employers in parallel. Never turn your job search and interviews into a serial process (i.e., only interviewing with one employer at a time until you get an offer or not). I know this isn’t easy, but it makes it more likely that you’ll land a better job more quickly and receive the best offer possible.

Ideally, you have your 2-3 top choices in your job interview pipeline that are making you an offer around the same time. That helps you negotiate hard! It is easier to be firm when you have options.

If you’ve been filling your interview pipeline, as I recommend, you should have a few employers getting close to making you an offer, too. So, if your top choice employer rescinds its offer, you can focus on your backup options.

Pro tip: Do not tell the other potential employers that you took a job and are no longer interested in them. You are not fully off the market yet!

Wait until your job is guaranteed and you’ve started working for your new employer. You must be certain that you’ve landed in a safe place.

For example, I know people who experienced a “bait and switch” role. They were told they were hired to do X but were asked to do Y instead after their first day. The job is no longer as interesting.

Do not “take your foot off the gas” with your interview process until you’re really happy with where you’ve landed and know the job is secure. Then, you can let the other employers know you accepted a job and are no longer looking. Handle it well, and these potential employers can go on your shortlist when you are looking for a new job in a few years.

By the way, you should always be interviewing. Always! It doesn’t have to consume a lot of your time because I know you’re busy with your job, but you should always be looking and having conversations. You never know when you might need a new job, and you never know how amazing a new opportunity might be.

This article also has some great advice, ”What to Do If Your Job Offer Is Rescinded.”

Some highlights:

Ask Why the Offer Was Rescinded

Ask About Other Opportunities in the Company

Talk with an Employment Lawyer about Breach of Contract and Promissory Estoppel

Reach Out to Your Network

Keep Moving Forward and Looking

Don’t Burn Bridges (Note: I’m not sure I fully agree with this anymore)

I know it’s demoralizing to have a job offer rescinded. But it is happening more often to more people, so it’s not your fault. If you follow my recommendation for interviewing with multiple potential employers at once, you can quickly fall back to a secondary choice and land a job.

Any port in a storm is better than being out of work and risking your well-being. Take a job, recover, and keep looking for something better!

I’m Larry Cornett, a Freedom Coach who works with you to optimize your career, business, and life. My mission is to help you become a more "Invincible You" so you can live your life on your terms instead of being controlled by someone else's rules. I live in Northern California near Lake Tahoe with my wife and our Great Dane.

