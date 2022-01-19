Treasure Hunt Time!

Use the comments below to share your answer to the question I asked in my podcast today. What is the book that I mentioned in the show? The first correct answer will win that Kindle book!
Agreement to Rules: By participating, the Contestant (“You”) agree to be fully unconditionally bound by these Rules, and You represent and warrant that You meet the eligibility requirements. In addition, You agree to accept my decisions as final and binding as it relates to the content of this Contest.
The date of submission for your answer in the comments will be based on Substack’s chronological sorting algorithm (i.e., the comments are sorted by Substack with the first winning comment at the top).
You must be a subscriber of my newsletter using the email address where you want me to send the gift card. Otherwise, I can’t get it to you!
You may not submit more than one comment by using multiple email addresses, identities, or devices in an attempt to circumvent the rules. If you use fraudulent methods or otherwise attempt to circumvent the rules, your submission may be removed from eligibility at my sole discretion. Basically, don’t be a jerk or cheater.
Don’t be an unpleasant person who only subscribes to win, and then unsubscribes afterward. 😞 If you do that, I’ll block you on every platform I can.
You can’t win more than twice each year. We have to give other folks a chance!
I will mention your name as the weekly winner on my socials. If you don’t like that, don’t play. 🤷
Limitation of Liability: By entering, You agree to release and hold harmless Invincible Career and its subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies, partners, representatives, agents, successors, assigns, employees, officers, and directors from any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, litigation, claim, or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, from: (i) such entrant’s participation in the Campaign and/or his/her acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize or any portion thereof; (ii) technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to the malfunction of any computer, cable, network, hardware, or software, or other mechanical equipment; (iii) the unavailability or inaccessibility of any transmissions, telephone, or Internet service; (iv) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Promotion; (v) electronic or human error in the administration of the Promotion or the processing of entries.
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.
Treasure Hunt Time!
Answer in the Comments
Use the comments below to share your answer to the question I asked in my podcast today. What is the book that I mentioned in the show? The first correct answer will win that Kindle book!
Some Quick Rules:
Agreement to Rules: By participating, the Contestant (“You”) agree to be fully unconditionally bound by these Rules, and You represent and warrant that You meet the eligibility requirements. In addition, You agree to accept my decisions as final and binding as it relates to the content of this Contest.
The date of submission for your answer in the comments will be based on Substack’s chronological sorting algorithm (i.e., the comments are sorted by Substack with the first winning comment at the top).
You must be a subscriber of my newsletter using the email address where you want me to send the gift card. Otherwise, I can’t get it to you!
You may not submit more than one comment by using multiple email addresses, identities, or devices in an attempt to circumvent the rules. If you use fraudulent methods or otherwise attempt to circumvent the rules, your submission may be removed from eligibility at my sole discretion. Basically, don’t be a jerk or cheater.
Don’t be an unpleasant person who only subscribes to win, and then unsubscribes afterward. 😞 If you do that, I’ll block you on every platform I can.
You can’t win more than twice each year. We have to give other folks a chance!
I will mention your name as the weekly winner on my socials. If you don’t like that, don’t play. 🤷
Limitation of Liability: By entering, You agree to release and hold harmless Invincible Career and its subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies, partners, representatives, agents, successors, assigns, employees, officers, and directors from any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, litigation, claim, or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, from: (i) such entrant’s participation in the Campaign and/or his/her acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize or any portion thereof; (ii) technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to the malfunction of any computer, cable, network, hardware, or software, or other mechanical equipment; (iii) the unavailability or inaccessibility of any transmissions, telephone, or Internet service; (iv) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Promotion; (v) electronic or human error in the administration of the Promotion or the processing of entries.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.