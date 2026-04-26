The last time I hosted a meetup in the Bay Area of California was way back in BC times (Before COVID). So, it's been way too long!

I would love to catch up with my career and solopreneur community folks, my local clients, and old colleagues from my previous life in Silicon Valley.

I haven't decided when yet. It could be in May, June, or July, so I’ll have to create another poll, once I see how this goes.



If you might be interested in joining me and some others for lunch, dinner, or just for some drinks, what general location do you think would be best for it?