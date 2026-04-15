Grab the content of this week’s update so you can paste it into your copy of the Invincible Career Guide. It’s about expanding your strategies into detailed plans to achieve your goals.

A strategy is high level and general (e.g., get a new job using your network).

Your plan will break down the key steps you need for success.

Create a more detailed plan you’ll use to pursue each of your goals.

As you start creating your plan, you’ll notice holes and add more details.

However, plans rarely survive first contact with reality, and that’s okay.

You’ll need to assess, learn, and adapt your plan as you go.

It’s okay to modify your plan or change it entirely later, if necessary.

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The Invincible Career Guide for 2026

I created the companion guide to provide additional structure for the weekly emails I will share with you this year. If you haven’t grabbed your copy yet, use the button below to access and save it.

It’s in Google Slides format, so you can save a copy of the presentation to your own Google Drive in your preferred folder. This will allow you to edit the placeholder text to enter your answers to the questions in the guide.

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How to use the guide

Every month this year will have a specific theme.

Each week will have a set of homework questions related to that month’s theme.

I will share a new presentation document with that week’s questions via the newsletter email and in my private community (you’re welcome to join us for free!).

Then download the new presentation, copy and paste the new slides into your editable copy of the guide, and use it to answer the questions.

I have already included all the slides and questions for January (i.e., Your Goals) in the guide. New slides will come each month. Stay tuned for more emails about those.

Themes this year

Your Goals The Blockers Your Toolbox Strategy & Plan (April) Making Progress Becoming Invincible Your Network Targeting Broadcasting Systems Resources Evaluation

Schedule a complimentary call with me if you have questions about the guide or if you want to discuss the specifics of your career situation.

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I’m Larry Cornett, a career coach for ambitious professionals who might be feeling a bit stuck, frustrated, and unfulfilled. Reclaim your confidence to design the life you want and the work you’ll enjoy.

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