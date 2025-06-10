Everyone is tired of looking for jobs. People are sick of interviewing. And, folks are growing weary of hustling to keep up at work during these chaotic times and trying desperately to land a rare promotion.

I bet you’re also tired of reading newsletters. Am I right?

Hey, I get it. This month, I’ve been writing this newsletter for 6 years. I’ve published over 633 issues. I’m a bit tired, too.

So, that’s why I want to ask you, dear reader, what do you want most from me?

What do you want to see in future issues of this newsletter and the podcast?

What should I do to revitalize this newsletter and make it more useful and interesting for you?

You can reply to the email or leave a comment on the post. I would seriously love to hear from you. I mean that!

Thank you,

Larry