Grab the content of this week’s update so you can paste it into your copy of the Invincible Career Guide. It’s about identifying strategies you want to leverage to pursue your goals this year.

For example:

Goal: You want to land a better job this year Strategy: Identify and connect with inside champions in target companies who can guide you through the application and interview process, while recommending you to the inside decision-makers and core team.

Goal: You want to get promoted this year Strategy: Review the performance expectations for the next level of your job so you can provide supporting evidence that you meet or exceed those, and level up your performance in deficient areas if necessary.

Goal: Work out an issue you’re having with a coworker Strategy: Identify a neutral mediator who can host working meetings with you and the coworker to identify root causes, generate solutions, and create an action plan you both agree to use collaboratively.



Get the Update

The Invincible Career Guide for 2026

I created the companion guide to provide additional structure for the weekly emails I will share with you this year. If you haven’t grabbed your copy yet, use the button below to access and save it.

It’s in Google Slides format, so you can save a copy of the presentation to your own Google Drive in your preferred folder. This will allow you to edit the placeholder text to enter your answers to the questions in the guide.

Get the Guide

How to use the guide

Every month this year will have a specific theme.

Each week will have a set of homework questions related to that month’s theme.

I will share a new presentation document with that week’s questions via the newsletter email and in my private community (you’re welcome to join us for free!).

Then download the new presentation, copy and paste the new slides into your editable copy of the guide, and use it to answer the questions.

I have already included all the slides and questions for January (i.e., Your Goals) in the guide. New slides will come each month. Stay tuned for more emails about those.

Themes this year

Your Goals The Blockers Your Toolbox Strategy & Plan (April) Making Progress Becoming Invincible Your Network Targeting Broadcasting Systems Resources Evaluation

Schedule a complimentary call with me if you have questions about the guide or if you want to discuss the specifics of your career situation.

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I’m Larry Cornett, a career coach for ambitious professionals who feel unfulfilled. Reclaim your confidence to design the life you want and the work you’ll enjoy.

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