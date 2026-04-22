Grab the content of this week’s update so you can paste it into your copy of the Invincible Career Guide. It’s about the resources and connections you will need to execute your plans this year.

Knowledge you need to acquire for your goals.

Skills you need to gain to execute your plans.

Experience you need to obtain to move forward.

Financial resources that may be necessary.

The platforms and services you will use to work through your plan.

Any individuals who are necessary for your success.

Other people who can help guide and motivate you.

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The Invincible Career Guide for 2026

I created the companion guide to provide additional structure for the weekly emails I will share with you this year. If you haven’t grabbed your copy yet, use the button below to access and save it.

It’s in Google Slides format, so you can save a copy of the presentation to your own Google Drive in your preferred folder. This will allow you to edit the placeholder text to enter your answers to the questions in the guide.

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How to use the guide

Every month this year will have a specific theme.

Each week will have a set of homework questions related to that month’s theme.

I will share a new presentation document with that week’s questions via the newsletter email and in my private community (you’re welcome to join us for free!).

Then download the new presentation, copy and paste the new slides into your editable copy of the guide, and use it to answer the questions.

New slides will come each month. Stay tuned for more emails about those.

Themes this year

Your Goals The Blockers Your Toolbox Strategy & Plan (April) Making Progress Becoming Invincible Your Network Targeting Broadcasting Systems Resources Evaluation

Schedule a complimentary call with me if you have questions about the guide or if you want to discuss the specifics of your career situation.

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Larry Cornett, Ph.D., is a career coach who spent 20+ years in Silicon Valley at Apple, IBM, Yahoo, eBay, and several startups as a designer, leader, and product and design executive. Whether you're fighting for a promotion, navigating a layoff, or planning your exit to independence, he combines executive experience with psychological insight to help ambitious professionals reclaim their power and build an Invincible Career.

➡️ Ready to create an exciting future? Book a free call today to learn how!

📕 Check out The Invincible Daily Journals!