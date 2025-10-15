More people should know who you are, what you stand for, and what you can do. There are many ways to make that happen, but podcasting is one of the most enjoyable ones.

Being a guest on a podcast is a great way to get your voice out in the world, practice your public speaking, and get noticed. Whatever your goals are (e.g., getting promoted, finding a new job, starting a business), boosting your visibility will help.

Speaking on a show can help you establish yourself as an engaging and knowledgeable professional. I also find that podcasting is less stressful than speaking on stage or presenting on Zoom.

Another benefit of podcasting is that you can keep your notes handy to remind you of your talking points. That’s challenging when you’re recording a video, since you’re supposed to be looking into the camera, not reading something.

However, I don’t recommend you write your entire script sentence by sentence. It is too tempting to read it directly, and you’ll sound unnatural. Everyone will notice you’re reading something.

Trust me. We had a script for the first episode of one of my other podcasts, and it sounded forced and strange. Not good! We quickly abandoned that idea.

Now, I write a few bullet points in a simple outline if I’m a guest on a show. Those brief notes guide me throughout the conversation so I don’t forget to talk about something important.

How to land a guest spot on a show

The first step is to find a few podcasts that are professionally relevant. Then, reach out to the hosts to ask whether they’re looking for guest speakers. Occasionally, you may see a host post on social media or LinkedIn that they are seeking guests.

By relevant, I mean that the podcast's theme and what they discuss in their episodes are related to your profession, talents, skills, background, etc.

For example:

The podcast talks with people in your specific profession (e.g., designers, engineers, marketers, writers, authors, carpenters, managers, leaders, real estate agents, business owners, etc.).

The podcast discusses the kind of work you do (e.g., designing software, writing code, writing books, doing tax returns, teaching children, performing surgery, investigative reporting, etc.).

The podcast covers topics related to the kind of projects you’ve been working on recently (e.g., healthcare, insurance, e-commerce, gaming, social media, enterprise products, comedy, politics, fitness, etc.).

Listen Notes is a helpful service that helps you search for relevant podcasts. You can find specific episodes or podcasts using keywords. They also have curated lists, playlists, and other ways to explore and discover podcasts.

Some examples:

I found 1,071 podcasts using the keyword UX

I found 219 episodes that discuss “product metrics”

If you like “The Tim Ferriss” show, you can explore related podcasts

You can also use their Classifieds to find podcasts looking for guests. You’ll need to create an account, then click the “Contact” button to email the podcaster.

Finally, good ol’ AI can help you find good podcasts, too. For example, I asked ChatGPT for a curated list of the best current podcasts for product managers who use AI in their jobs. Here is a helpful starter pack of five podcasts that it created.

First, find some intriguing podcasts you think are relevant to your professional life. Then, reach out to the hosts to ask if they’d be interested in having you on the show.

You might ask, “Why would they want me on their show?” That’s where your elevator pitch comes in.

This is one reason I always recommend spending so much time developing one. Pitching yourself as a podcast guest is a perfect example of when you would use it.

Of course, customize it for this context to better sell yourself. Explain to the hosts why you’d be a perfect guest for their show.

How does this help you?

Taking part as a guest on a podcast is easier than stepping onto the public stage. It gives you another chance to practice telling your story, being interviewed, and having professional discussions with someone else.

Being on a podcast also gives you more visibility in your profession and industry. They are becoming more popular than ever before. There are at least 4,560,758 podcasts in the index.

The number of people who listen to podcasts might surprise you. More than 584 million people listened to podcasts in 2025, with numbers expected to reach 619 million by 2026 (source).

I have my own podcasts (i.e., Invincible Career, Invincible Solopreneurs, and Invincible Life). But I’ve been a guest on other shows, too.

People reach out to me about my coaching services every time I’m a guest on a podcast. Spending 20-30 minutes having fun talking with a host has always generated a positive ROI for me.

After you speak on a show, you’ll discover that more people will reach out to you, too (e.g., other hosts, recruiters, hiring managers, and people interested in networking with you). Start slow and try a couple of podcast interviews. Once you feel comfortable, aim to be a guest on a podcast every month. You may decide to start your own show!

Are you struggling to find a relevant podcast? Are you wondering how to pitch a host? You can schedule a complimentary call to chat with me.

Book a Free Call with Me

I’m Larry Cornett, an executive coach who works with ambitious professionals to help them reclaim their power, become more invincible, and create better opportunities for their work and lives. Do more of what you love and less of what you hate! 📕 Check out The Invincible Daily Journals!