🙋🏻♀️ Will You Answer This One Question for Me?
I want to keep improving the Invincible Career newsletter
Hello dear reader,
It’s been a while since I’ve reached out to ask you how I can improve the Invincible Career newsletter.
So, my request is simple:
Reply to the email (or comment on this post), and let me know how I can make this newsletter better for you
That’s it! Just respond and share your feedback with me. Thank you!
I love your content, especially when you share your memories from corporate work. Both the bad & good. I also would appreciate a more inclusive approach to the content. Meaning, I would like to read about how clerks, assistants & other hourly paid employees can leverage their skills into a better paying job. Not just workers from big companies but people who are not totally qualified as 'skilled workers'. I have a BA. But I went through a rough 15 years. I was out of the job market. When i came back into the work force, I started working on a warehouse floor, soon became a coordinator. And finally I am a warehouse clerk. Contact Compliance Clerk. But I feel stuck. Lots of dudes, lots of people without a degree but tons of experience. Selfishly, I want more info about this sort of scenario!! Either way I will always read your stuff
Very interesting and again love when you share your past!
I have the same feedback as Melissa. I love, love, love the content and read/listen to them when I can (podcasts are more helpful for me recently while I drive to Oakland once a week and I've been shifting to more of those).