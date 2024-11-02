Are you doing well at work?

Is your career on track?

Are you happy with where your life is going?

Or is it time to quit your job, shake things up, and redefine your future?

Take the free quiz below to find out!

I created these questions to assess how happy, satisfied, and successful you feel in your career and life. Think about your reactions to the statements below and manually score your responses.

You'll notice that I blended work and life a bit. As much as we might hope to compartmentalize our working and personal lives, they do impact each other. I'm sure you've experienced that.

If your morning gets off to a bad start (e.g., you didn't sleep well), you may not feel like your best self during your entire day at work. Conversely, if you have a bad day at work (e.g., your boss yells at you), you may feel grumpy and unhappy all evening at home.

Be brutally honest with your reactions to the following statements. This will help you understand how fulfilled you are with your current job and career path and give you a sense of whether you live your life how you want.

Score each of the following statements on a scale of 1 to 5. A score of 5 means you "strongly agree" with the statement, while a score of 1 means you "strongly disagree" with the statement.

Strongly disagree Disagree Neutral Agree Strongly agree

Work-Life Quiz

Think about your current work and personal life while scoring the following statements on a scale of 1-5:

I truly enjoy the quality of life where I currently live. I'm currently living where I want to spend the rest of my life. I really enjoy the location where I work every day. I'm happy with my commute to work every day. I feel like I have become an expert at what I do for my work. Others at work, in my profession, and in my industry recognize me as one of the best at what I do. The work I do for my job every day is meaningful. What I do - or produce with my work - helps others and makes a positive difference in the world. I have complete control over how I do my work every day. My boss or manager lets me decide the best way to do my work. I have complete control over my work schedule. I have total flexibility in my work hours and can take time off when I want. I am happy reporting to my boss or manager; they bring out the best in me. I have great colleagues, coworkers, employees, and partners, and I enjoy working with them. My work challenges me and fully utilizes my talents, skills, capabilities, and potential. My work fulfills me, and I leverage my expertise to help others. I have complete control over my career path and a clear plan for my future. I do not feel "trapped" by my current job, profession, or situation. I am not currently experiencing any negative or bad situations at work or in my life. I feel completely empowered to live my life on my terms, and I call the shots in my work and personal life.

Total Score:

Add your scores for the 20 statements. Here's how to interpret your total score:

85-100: Congrats! You must be feeling pretty good about your work and life.

70-84: You feel okay about your work and life, but things could always be better.

50-69: You might feel unhappy about your work. It's time to make some changes in your life.

20-49: You're feeling very unhappy with your work situation and life and feel more vulnerable than you should be. You need to make significant changes or explore new opportunities soon.

I frequently see scores in the 60s when people take this quiz, so don’t be surprised if your score is lower than you hoped. But you can take control of things and make a change! There’s no need to feel stuck. Reach out if you want to talk with me about it.

