Save the date on April 1st, 3-5 PM PST, for my next Invincible Career workshop: “The Invincible Career Job Search Strategy.” If you’re a premium subscriber, scroll down for the coupon code that will let you join us for free!

Save Your Seat

Just like last time, I will open this up to the public so they can buy a ticket and join us. Note: the price goes up next week, so…