Does your manager accurately assess your job performance?

I received hit or miss performance reviews during the years of my corporate career. Some of my managers took the time to solicit input, understand me, and provide thoughtful feedback.

However, a few of my bosses didn’t spend much time on my review at all — and it showed. They didn’t understand me or have a clue about what I had worked on during the year. Their feedback wasn’t helpful, and it actually made me doubt myself.

I’ve previously shared the story of my manager, who was only aware of a fraction of the work I’d completed. That was a wake-up call. My self-review was my only chance to address that issue with his perception.

That’s one reason I encourage you to write a thorough review of your activities, performance, and accomplishments this year. You probably have to write a self-review for this annual cycle anyway, so this will give you a head start.

Your manager may or may not do an adequate job assessing you, but you should still receive a raise or promotion if you know you put in the work and deserve it. If you don’t sell yourself and push for a boost in compensation (or a promotion), you may be out of luck.

You can’t always count on your boss to take care of things.

It’s so important to write your review and negotiate to get what you deserve! Unfortunately, your bargaining power isn’t as good as it used to be. Thousands of people have been laid off this year, so they are competing for a limited number of jobs.

Most people are feeling lucky to be employed right now. However, even if your performance review doesn’t help you push for a promotion, it might help you keep your name off the layoff list.

Writing your review

If you have a performance review from last year, use it as a starting point for writing your review this year. The structure of that document shows you what’s important to capture. If not, ask your manager for the review template or process overview.

Your past review helps you assess your improvement this year. For example, if last year’s review recommended you become more proactive, document how you stepped up and did so this year.

If you believe you’re ready for a promotion, review the performance expectations for the level above your current job. Make sure you focus your review on highlighting examples of meeting those increased expectations and already performing at the next level.

Have you already received some feedback from your coworkers or boss (written or verbal)?

Are there recurring themes?

Do you agree with the feedback?

It can be hard to accept criticism from others, even when they are trying to be constructive. I know I’ve struggled with that. Surprisingly, it may be just as uncomfortable to accept positive feedback.

What has helped me get better at receiving both positive and negative feedback is first to accept it as is. Whether true or not, I must admit it reflects their perception.

And perception matters.

When there is a disconnect between their feedback and what I think is reality, it reveals that I haven’t successfully managed those relationships or my communication. It tells me I must connect with people better and seek alignment.

Take any feedback you receive, organize your data and information, and use your perspective of the year and your performance to reconcile it all to write your review.

Own your story and tell it how you want it to be told. Don’t be passive and wait for your manager to surprise you with a review that may or may not reflect what really happened.

Be proactive and control the narrative of your performance this year.

I’m Larry Cornett, a Freedom Coach who works with you to optimize your career, business, and life. My mission is to help you become a more "Invincible You" so you can live your life on your terms instead of being controlled by someone else's rules. I live in Northern California near Lake Tahoe with my wife and our Great Dane.