Do you know how to attract even more attention for your career than simply being a guest on someone else’s podcast?

Hosting your own show! It’s easier than ever before, but there are a few things you’ll need to get started:

Some basic equipment.

A quiet place to record.

Audio editing software.

A place to host your podcast.

And, your incredible voice, of course!

Basic equipment and setup

Let’s start with my fundamental rule for new ventures and experiments:

Do not invest a lot of money until you are consistently receiving a positive return!

I apply a lean approach to every new business or side hustle I explore. Invest minimal time, energy, and money when testing a new idea to see if it has legs. When you have a positive ROI from the venture (e.g., you’re getting some attention), you can invest a little more in growing it (e.g., services, equipment, marketing, time).

You will need some basics to record your voice. The quality won’t be good enough if you try to use your laptop’s built-in microphone or a Bluetooth headset while recording in a noisy environment.

A minimal setup:

A computer connected to the internet to record, edit, and upload the finished audio files.

Software for recording, editing, and exporting your audio. I use GarageBand (free on my MacBook Pro). Many people use Audacity, a free, open-source, cross-platform audio editing program.

A decent microphone . It’s tempting to buy a really nice microphone, but don’t do that yet. The high-end ones — like a Neumann — can be over $3K! But you can find a reasonable Shure, Rode, or Audio-Technica microphone for $100-$300. Note: Experts recommend a condenser microphone over a dynamic mic if you want true, subtle quality and a wider frequency range.

A pop filter helps reduce “plosives” while recording. Plosives are those hissing, lisping, and popping sounds that happen when you pronounce letters such as S, B, P, and T. You place these filters between your mouth and the mic, and they can be as cheap as $9.

A quiet space to record. I used acoustic panels and room dividers to make my office suitable for podcast recording.

Basic over-the-ear headphones to listen to your audio while editing later. You don’t need to splurge on these either. You can get some for less than $50. However, don’t use noise-canceling ones because they won’t give you an accurate representation of the sound.

So, creating a decent podcast setup may not be free, but it doesn’t have to break the bank. Start lean and slowly ramp up your investment later.

Make sure you’re committed to your podcast before you spend too much money! Or, you’d better be getting some return on the investment (e.g., your podcast helps you get discovered and land an amazing job offer).

My setup

For example, here is the setup for my home office podcast studio (i.e., hardware, software, and spare bedroom).

Where and how to record

You’ll get the best audio quality from your microphone with the following tips:

Record in a quiet spot with minimal background noise. This can be in a room by yourself, in a closet, in your car if you’re using a lavalier and your smartphone, or even outside if you can find a secluded spot.

Avoid recording with hard surfaces nearby (e.g., over a desktop or in front of a computer screen). These surfaces will reflect sound, creating harsh echoes. One tip is to have something soft behind the mic, on the walls, and behind you (e.g., clothing or a blanket in a closet). This will absorb the sound rather than reflecting it, thus preventing echoes.

If you can, record your voice while standing. Standing up allows you to take deeper breaths and better control your breathing. It will maximize your vocal resonance, making your voice sound fuller.

Try to speak at a normal volume for your voice. Don’t whisper or shout.

Place the microphone about 3 inches from your mouth when you are recording in your normal speaking voice. If you are going to record your singing voice, you will be farther away, depending on the volume of your voice (i.e., 6 to 9 inches). Different microphones have different sweet spots, so read the manual to learn more about yours. Photo by Kit (formerly ConvertKit) on Unsplash

Hosting your podcast

There are so many podcast hosting solutions out there. It can be a bit overwhelming!

You’ll discover a wide range of features and subscription fees. But I think only one solution is truly free, and it’s the one I’ve been using for years now: Substack.

Yep, good ol’ Substack lets you host your email newsletter, write articles, and publish a podcast for free (learn more).

Here are a few more solutions to check out (some have a basic free level):

Finally, your voice!

One last thing you’ll need to figure out for your podcast is your vocal style. I wrote about that here:

