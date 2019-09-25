You Will Be at Risk in Your Job

Sooner or later, we all become vulnerable at work. Long-term employment is becoming a thing of the past. My longest tenure at any company was four years. Now, people sometimes stay in a company for only one to two years.

Most of us will face a layoff, unemployment, or underemployment at some point in our lives. If you live long enough you will most likely face ageism as well. You will slowly but surely be forced out of your job.

“Two out of three workers between ages 45 and 74 say they have seen or experienced age discrimination at work, and job seekers over age 35 cite it as a top obstacle to getting hired.”

We were told to go to college, get a great job, and everything would work out. So, you went to college, accumulated debt, got that job, climbed the corporate ladder, spent decades building your career, and saved money for your retirement.

But something is missing…

You never have enough time with your friends and family, your work isn’t fulfilling, and your own health and happiness have been set aside to focus on your work.

What happened to the freedom to live the life you always thought you would?

Why do you put up with so much BS to cling to a job you secretly hate?

“Only 15% of the world's one billion full-time workers are engaged at work.”

10 truths about your career and life

Over the last 26 years of my career and life I’ve learned these truths:

No job provides guaranteed stability, and we won’t retire as our parents did Your fitness, health, and wellness are your foundation, and everything eventually collapses if they are weakened Freedom is worth more than money Fulfillment is worth more than money too Finding meaning actually does matter Your children grow up more quickly than you would ever imagine, and you never get those years back No one else cares as much about your career as you Your career will thrive when you treat it like a serious business Your talent, knowledge, skills, and experience are of tremendous value to your tribe, if you can find them Never let your happiness, sense of self-worth, and future rest in the hands of someone else

The problem is, many of us let #10 happen.

If you have a job working for someone else’s company, you have a boss, and you need that paycheck to make ends meet, then someone else is in control of your future. That person and that job may determine how you spend your days, when you wake up, your commute, when you get to go home, if you get to relax when you’re home, where you live, and how you feel about your life each and every day.

If you had an Invincible Career, you would get to call the shots. You would decide how your work and life fit together. You would be doing something that maps naturally to who you are and your talent, strengths, knowledge, and experience. You would feel that your work was an extension of your calling.

Is this easier when you are self-employed?

Yes, of course, it is.

But, not everyone wants to be an entrepreneur or business owner. However, you can become invincible while working for someone else. I’ve known people who made that happen. They did have a boss and the company did provide their paycheck.

However, they carefully constructed their own “Product of You” to be in high demand, know their value, and never put up with anyone’s crap. They became an opportunity magnet.

The 10 Commandments of an Invincible Career

Having an Invincible Career means that — as much as possible — you have removed single points of failure from every aspect of your overall career ecosystem and life. No single job, no boss, no colleague, no economic shift, etc. can ever take you down.

Clearly, you can’t remove all risks from life with a 100% certainty. But, you can reduce the risks that are within your control. You can mitigate the damage they can do. You can have backup plans so that no single failure disrupts you for very long, and you bounce back quickly.

It is very difficult to follow all 10 of these commandments. I’m not going to pretend that it is easy, or even possible at some points in your career and life.

But, I have found that striving to make this list come true brings you much closer to achieving real freedom, happiness, and fulfillment.

Making yourself and your career invincible will enable you to make this come true for you as well:

Live where you will truly enjoy your quality of life Work where you want to spend your days Become an expert at what you do for a living Transform your work to be meaningful and fulfilling Take control of how you want to do your work Work when you want, and as much as you want Work with people who bring out the best in you Find joy by intentionally applying your expertise to help others Take charge of your career and never again feel trapped Fully own your career and never again feel vulnerable

