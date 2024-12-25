Would you like to attend one of my community’s monthly meetings? We have one coming up in Jan 2025, when we’ll talk about the goals we all want to achieve next year.

The following text was created by LinkedIn Rewind (you should try it out). I have to say, I'm surprised by the quality!

14 years ago, I walked away from my last corporate tech job. In 2024, I watched hundreds more tech workers realize what I learned back then: life is too short to spend it making billionaires richer.

The great tech exodus isn't just about layoffs or return-to-office mandates. It's about professionals rediscovering their worth beyond corporate definitions of success.

Three LinkedIn posts that resonated deeply this year:

"If an employer wants to drag people back into the office, how about creating a great office worth returning to?"

"No younger employee plans on sticking with an employer for the life of their career anymore. Those days are long gone."

"Tech was meaningful and exciting for a few decades. Then, it all slowly changed..."

This year reinforced what I've known since leaving corporate life:

Success isn't measured in stock options

Time with family beats time in meetings

Nature is the best office

Purpose matters more than profit

The Invincible Career community grew stronger as more professionals sought ways to break free from golden handcuffs. We expanded coaching support, launched new resources, and helped many discover their path to freedom.

Looking ahead, 2025 will see even more talented people choosing:

Purpose over paychecks

Authenticity over advancement

Life over labor

I'm here to help you navigate that journey, one escape plan at a time. To everyone still stuck in soul-crushing corporate jobs: There's a better way.

Your life is worth more than your LinkedIn title.

I’m Larry Cornett, a Freedom Coach who works with you to optimize your career, business, and life. My mission is to help you become a more "Invincible You" so you can live your life on your terms instead of being controlled by someone else's rules. I live in Northern California near Lake Tahoe with my wife and our Great Dane.