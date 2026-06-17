Unless you have a top 1% “Dream Resume,” your resume will never get you a job.

We are in an employer’s market. There have been 224,621 employees laid off this year. So, hundreds—sometimes thousands—of people are competing for the same open position that you are. For example, I recently saw that 15,000 people applied for one position at Coinbase!

The only way to get noticed and have a chance is to connect with people on the inside who can be your champions.

They will introduce you to the hiring managers.

They will help you secure an initial interview.

They will help you succeed because their reputation is now on the line.

My resume was actually pretty damn strong back in the day. I worked at Apple, IBM, Yahoo, eBay, and a bunch of startups. I climbed from entry-level intern to an executive role.

However, my network is what helped me find and land new jobs every single time. Not once did I apply cold. Not once did I send my resume and expect it would do the heavy lifting for me.

Connecting, reconnecting, refreshing, and strengthening relationships within my personal and professional network got me into IBM, Apple, eBay, and Yahoo.

Sure, create a decent resume. Learn what matters and what they want to see. You’ll need it later to have on file, and the interview teams will want to refer to it.

But don’t fall for the advice that a “magic resume” will open doors for you on its own. Not gonna happen.

Schedule a free call with me if you’d like to discuss what will really help you land a great new job.

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Larry Cornett, Ph.D., is a career coach who spent 20+ years in Silicon Valley at Apple, IBM, Yahoo, eBay, and several startups as a designer, leader, and product and design executive. Whether you're fighting for a promotion, navigating a layoff, or planning your exit to independence, he combines executive experience with psychological insight to help ambitious professionals reclaim their power and build an Invincible Career.

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