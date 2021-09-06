Do you have a big goal you’re trying to achieve this year?
Do you have an accountability partner who is helping you stay on track?
I recently spoke with Brigitte Granger, who is the founder of Supporti. It’s an accountability service that helps pair you 1-on-1 with an accountability partners.
This could be to help you achieve a fitness goal, professional goal, or any other personal goal.
She’s found that 1-on-1 partnerships help people stay more accountable than accountability groups.
What has your experience been?
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.
Morning Thoughts - Accountability Partners
Do you have a big goal you’re trying to achieve this year?
Do you have an accountability partner who is helping you stay on track?
I recently spoke with Brigitte Granger, who is the founder of Supporti. It’s an accountability service that helps pair you 1-on-1 with an accountability partners.
This could be to help you achieve a fitness goal, professional goal, or any other personal goal.
She’s found that 1-on-1 partnerships help people stay more accountable than accountability groups.
What has your experience been?
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.