Morning Thoughts - Accountability Partners

Do you have a big goal you’re trying to achieve this year?

Do you have an accountability partner who is helping you stay on track?

I recently spoke with Brigitte Granger, who is the founder of Supporti. It’s an accountability service that helps pair you 1-on-1 with an accountability partners. 

This could be to help you achieve a fitness goal, professional goal, or any other personal goal. 

She’s found that 1-on-1 partnerships help people stay more accountable than accountability groups.

What has your experience been?

