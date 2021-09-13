Invincible Career®

Morning Thoughts - Brilliant Jerks

I read some advice yesterday about working with competent professionals. 

This person assumed you had two choices:

1. Work with with incompetent nice people

2. Or, work with competent jerks

Apparently, working with decent people was a bonus if it happened. 

Give me a break. 

There are more than 7 billion people on this planet. We don't have to work with jerks. 

What this person clearly doesn't understand is that brilliant jerks bring down the morale and productivity of entire teams. 

They poison everything, not just the person they're working with in the moment. 

Their brilliance and competence isn't worth the price you have to pay.

Share

Create your profile

Only paying subscribers can comment on this post

© 2021 Larry Cornett. See privacy, terms and information collection notice
Publish on Substack
Invincible Career® is on Substack – the place for independent writing