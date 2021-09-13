I read some advice yesterday about working with competent professionals.
This person assumed you had two choices:
1. Work with with incompetent nice people
2. Or, work with competent jerks
Apparently, working with decent people was a bonus if it happened.
Give me a break.
There are more than 7 billion people on this planet. We don't have to work with jerks.
What this person clearly doesn't understand is that brilliant jerks bring down the morale and productivity of entire teams.
They poison everything, not just the person they're working with in the moment.
Their brilliance and competence isn't worth the price you have to pay.
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.
Morning Thoughts - Brilliant Jerks
I read some advice yesterday about working with competent professionals.
This person assumed you had two choices:
1. Work with with incompetent nice people
2. Or, work with competent jerks
Apparently, working with decent people was a bonus if it happened.
Give me a break.
There are more than 7 billion people on this planet. We don't have to work with jerks.
What this person clearly doesn't understand is that brilliant jerks bring down the morale and productivity of entire teams.
They poison everything, not just the person they're working with in the moment.
Their brilliance and competence isn't worth the price you have to pay.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.