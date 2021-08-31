Good idea? Bad idea?
What has your experience been with starting a business — or some sort of venture — with friends or family members?
What made it work?
Or, if it failed, what did you learn?
I've never gone into business with family. But, I have started businesses and worked on new ventures with friends.
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.
Morning Thoughts - Business with Friends
Good idea? Bad idea?
What has your experience been with starting a business — or some sort of venture — with friends or family members?
What made it work?
Or, if it failed, what did you learn?
I've never gone into business with family. But, I have started businesses and worked on new ventures with friends.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.