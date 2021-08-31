Invincible Career®

Morning Thoughts - Business with Friends

Good idea? Bad idea?

What has your experience been with starting a business — or some sort of venture — with friends or family members?

What made it work? 

Or, if it failed, what did you learn?

I've never gone into business with family. But, I have started businesses and worked on new ventures with friends. 

Share

Create your profile

Only paying subscribers can comment on this post

© 2021 Larry Cornett. See privacy, terms and information collection notice
Publish on Substack
Invincible Career® is on Substack – the place for independent writing