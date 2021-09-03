Invincible Career®

Morning Thoughts - Change of Scene

Sometimes all you need is a change of scene to thrive. 

I've worked with multiple clients who were in bad environments. 

They had a bad boss who was gaslighting them and destroying their self-confidence. 

Or, the workplace culture just wasn't a good fit for them. 

If you're in a situation like that, don't wait too long to make a change. 

Don't let a bad boss make you doubt yourself. 

My clients moved on to new companies and now they're thriving! 

What do you know? They weren't the problem after all. 😉 

