We spend too much of our time being consumers. Reading news, watching Netflix, scrolling social media streams.
To counteract that hyper-consumption, create something every day.
The act of making something fuels your creative side. It makes you more creative and innovative.
Consumption does not.
Create something — anything —and bring it into this world.
Write
Sketch
Play music
Make art
Record a podcast
Take photos
Makers leave a legacy behind. They leave their mark on this world.
Consumers do not.
No one speaks fondly of someone by saying, "Well, they sure did watch a lot of shows!" or "They were a darn good social media scroller!"
Start in the smallest, easiest way possible.
Make something.
Create something.
Share it with the world.
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.
Morning Thoughts - Create Daily
We spend too much of our time being consumers. Reading news, watching Netflix, scrolling social media streams.
To counteract that hyper-consumption, create something every day.
The act of making something fuels your creative side. It makes you more creative and innovative.
Consumption does not.
Create something — anything —and bring it into this world.
Write
Sketch
Play music
Make art
Record a podcast
Take photos
Makers leave a legacy behind. They leave their mark on this world.
Consumers do not.
No one speaks fondly of someone by saying, "Well, they sure did watch a lot of shows!" or "They were a darn good social media scroller!"
Start in the smallest, easiest way possible.
Make something.
Create something.
Share it with the world.
Share
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.