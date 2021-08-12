Invincible Career®

Morning Thoughts - Expressing Gratitude

One way to refresh your network is to express gratitude. Thank people for how they've improved your life.

You can go back several years! For example, I thanked a manager from more than 20 years ago.

I also thank people who send me referrals. I did that recently and the person wanted to know more about my ideal client so they could send even more people my way.

Who would you like to thank for making a difference in your life?

