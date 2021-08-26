The most important decision you'll make in your life.Don't think it will impact your professional success?Oh, believe me, it will.It seems like there are many, many important life decisions.But, the reality is that some that feel important in the moment don't really matter that much in the big scheme of things.For example, choosing a college or university feels incredibly important when you're in the middle of that decision.Later in life, no one cares where you went to school.I think it all boils down to 3 big decisions in life:- Where you live- What you do for a livingAnd, the most important decision is the one I talk about in the video.
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.
Morning Thoughts - Most Important Life Decision
The most important decision you'll make in your life.
Don't think it will impact your professional success?
Oh, believe me, it will.
It seems like there are many, many important life decisions.
But, the reality is that some that feel important in the moment don't really matter that much in the big scheme of things.
For example, choosing a college or university feels incredibly important when you're in the middle of that decision.
Later in life, no one cares where you went to school.
I think it all boils down to 3 big decisions in life:
- Where you live
- What you do for a living
And, the most important decision is the one I talk about in the video.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.