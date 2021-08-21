Invincible Career®

Morning Thoughts - Pain vs. Discomfort

Today's Morning Thought:

Pain vs Discomfort

Using weightlifting as an analogy here…

Soreness is normal. Discomfort brings growth.

Pain isn't normal, though.

Pain usually means damage. Injury.

The same is true for personal and professional growth.

You need to be uncomfortable. Growth isn't easy.

If you want to develop, improve, and advance, don't seek the easy path. Do things that scare you.

But, pain isn't normal. You shouldn't tolerate pain and damage.

  • Abusive bosses.

  • Toxic coworkers.

  • Horrible company cultures.

