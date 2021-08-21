Today's Morning Thought:
Pain vs Discomfort
Using weightlifting as an analogy here…
Soreness is normal. Discomfort brings growth.
Pain isn't normal, though.
Pain usually means damage. Injury.
The same is true for personal and professional growth.
You need to be uncomfortable. Growth isn't easy.
If you want to develop, improve, and advance, don't seek the easy path. Do things that scare you.
But, pain isn't normal. You shouldn't tolerate pain and damage.
Abusive bosses.
Toxic coworkers.
Horrible company cultures.
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.
Morning Thoughts - Pain vs. Discomfort
Today's Morning Thought:
Pain vs Discomfort
Using weightlifting as an analogy here…
Soreness is normal. Discomfort brings growth.
Pain isn't normal, though.
Pain usually means damage. Injury.
The same is true for personal and professional growth.
You need to be uncomfortable. Growth isn't easy.
If you want to develop, improve, and advance, don't seek the easy path. Do things that scare you.
But, pain isn't normal. You shouldn't tolerate pain and damage.
Abusive bosses.
Toxic coworkers.
Horrible company cultures.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.