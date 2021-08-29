I'm curious what your thoughts are.
This was a lively discussion on a meme I shared today about not being able to retire. (I joke!)
I'm not asking *can* you retire or *will* you retire, even though those are important questions too. But, *should* you?
The research is mixed. I read an interesting meta-analysis on the impact of retirement, early retirement, and forced retirement on people's health and wellbeing.
Some research found that people who retire sooner die sooner than people who don't retire until later (their health declined).
Other research found that retirees' health improved after retirement!
The answer is "it depends."
It depends on your work situation, stress levels, financial stability, health, sense of purpose, and support network.
I have my own thoughts on what the definition of retirement should be…
Morning Thoughts - Should You Retire?
Check your email
