What have you learned from working at home for the past year or more?
Ok, we've been doing this work-from-home thing since early 2020.
It was rough at first for many. Most people thought it would be temporary. But, it's not.
I'm not going to get into the argument of whether this will be permanent for everyone or we'll go into a hybrid model or we'll all head back into the office eventually.
I do know that some of us will be working from home — remotely — for the rest of our careers. For example, I know will be. I've been doing it for over 6 years now.
What I'd rather think about today is how to do it well.
What have you learned?
What strategies have you used to be effective and productive?
What has helped you maintain your emotional and mental well-being?
How do you balance work life and home life, especially when they happen in the same space?
How have you configured your working space?
What rules have you established?
How does it work if you share your home with others?
Here is what I've done:
Separate room
Buying new equipment like good microphones, noise-canceling headphones, upgrading my laptop and router.
Morning Thoughts - Working from Home
