What's the worst decision you've ever made?
What made it such a bad decision?
How did it negatively impact your life?
More importantly, HOW did you go about making that decision, and are there some lessons you can take from that to improve your future decision making?
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.
Morning Thoughts - Worst Decision?
What's the worst decision you've ever made?
What made it such a bad decision?
How did it negatively impact your life?
More importantly, HOW did you go about making that decision, and are there some lessons you can take from that to improve your future decision making?
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.