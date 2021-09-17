Invincible Career®

Morning Thoughts - Worst Decision?

What's the worst decision you've ever made?

What made it such a bad decision?

How did it negatively impact your life?

More importantly, HOW did you go about making that decision, and are there some lessons you can take from that to improve your future decision making?

