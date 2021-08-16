Invincible Career®

Morning Thoughts - End of Summer

What does the end of summer mean for you?

How do you feel about it?

Not very long ago, I felt like the summer was just beginning. We were making plans for some trips. 

Well, those didn't happen. And here we are at the end of the summer. 

So, I guess I'm feeling a sense of loss and regret. Not unlike my memories as a child. 

When I was a kid, summers never lasted long enough. I have so many fond memories of swimming, evenings watching drive-in movies, cookouts, boating, fishing, and camping trips. 

I didn't want it to end. 

I certainly didn't want to go back to school. 

I know some kids did, but I don't ever remember wanting to go back to school. 

Did you? 

Did you like going back to school at the end of the summer? 

Why or why not? 

Share your memories with me in the comments here.

By Larry Cornett, Ph.D.
