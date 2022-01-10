Office Hours - Break Your Big Goals into Subgoals (Issue #344)

Photo by NORTHFOLK on Unsplash

If you finished last week’s exercise, you should have a high-level list of your goals for 2022. Do you have them listed in order of priority and importance? Do you have a sense of the potential effort required for each (e.g., a day of work vs. a two-month project)?

The smaller goals are probably pretty straightforward. For example, ensuring that your profile photo is consistent across all your online accounts (e.g., Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook) doesn’t require breaking that process down into smaller subgoals. Ok, ok. It might if you decide to schedule a fancy photo shoot.

However, I would guess that your medium and large goals are too complex to jump right in and tackle without some planning. For example, you shouldn’t leap into writing and publishing a book without breaking it down into the subgoals and steps required to accomplish that significant goal.

This process isn’t that different from any significant project you probably worked on for your job. No o…