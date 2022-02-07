When I recommended that you write your story last week, one of the items in the rough framework was your elevator pitch. Let’s dive deeper into that this week.

I’ve discussed the need for a professional introduction with your elevator pitch before. You use it to describe briefly:

Who you are

What you do

Who you help

How you make that happen

Please note, this is not the same as the traditional “profession + company” statement that people use when introducing themselves. Saying, “I’m a software engineer at Facebook,” is not an elevator pitch. It’s not even a very good intro to use for a meeting, party, or networking event.

You should never let yourself be defined by your employer. You should never limit yourself by your job title, either.

Let me tell you a story about that. When I was a junior designer, I worked at Apple. I introduced myself at parties, “Hi, I’m Larry. I’m a designer at Apple.” People’s eyes would light up, and they’d say, “Cool! What’s it li…