According to Gallup, only 14% of employees strongly agree that their performance reviews help them improve. Traditional reviews and feedback processes are often so bad that they make performance worse about one-third of the time.

I encountered a mix of quality in my performance reviews during my decades-long corporate career. Some of my managers took the time to solicit input, understand me, and provide thoughtful feedback. I could tell that they cared.

However, a few of my bosses spent little time on my review, and it showed. They obviously didn’t understand me, nor did they have any idea what I had worked on during the year. Their feedback wasn’t helpful, and it actually made me doubt myself.

I’ve previously shared the story of my manager, who was only aware of a fraction of the work I’d completed that year. It was a wake-up call. My self-review was my only chance to address the issue with his perception and salvage my performance review for the year.

That’s one reason I encourage you to write a thorough review of your activities, performance, and accomplishments this year. You probably have to write a self-review for this annual cycle anyway, so this will give you a head start.

Your manager may not adequately assess you, but you should still receive a raise or promotion if you know you've put in the work and deserve it. If you don’t sell yourself and push for a boost in compensation (or maybe even a promotion), you may be out of luck.

You can’t always count on your boss to take care of things.

It’s so important to write your review and negotiate to get what you deserve! Unfortunately, your bargaining power isn’t as good as it used to be. Thousands of people have been laid off this year, so they are competing for a limited number of jobs.

Most people feel lucky to be employed right now. However, even if your performance review doesn’t help you push for a promotion, it might help you keep your name off the layoff list.

Writing your review

If you have a performance review from last year, use it as a starting point for this year's review. The structure of that document shows you what’s important to capture. If not, ask your manager for the review template or process overview.

Your past review helps you assess your improvement this year. For example, if last year’s review recommended you become more proactive, document how you stepped up and did so this year. If you were told to be more strategic, share how you created or contributed to a strategic initiative.

If you believe you’re ready for a promotion, review the performance expectations for the level above your current job. Make sure you focus your review on highlighting examples of meeting those increased expectations and already performing at the next level.

Have you already received feedback from your coworkers or boss (i.e., written or verbal)?

Were there recurring themes?

Do you agree with the feedback?

It's hard to accept criticism from others, even when it's meant to be constructive. I know I’ve struggled with that. Surprisingly, it may be just as uncomfortable to accept positive feedback.

What has helped me get better at receiving both positive and negative feedback is accepting it as is. Whether or not true, I must admit it reflects their perception.

And perception matters!

When there is a disconnect between their feedback and what I think is reality, that means I haven’t successfully managed those relationships or my communication. It tells me I must connect with people better and seek alignment.

Take any feedback you receive, organize your data and information, and use your perspective of the year and your performance to reconcile it all to write your review.

In a couple of weeks, you’ll take the next step and create a plan to address any criticisms, issues raised, and new goals you have. But let’s not worry about that right now.

Own your story and tell it how you want it to be told. Don’t be passive and wait for your manager to surprise you with a review that may not reflect what really happened.

Be proactive and control the narrative of your performance this year.

