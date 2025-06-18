Invincible Career®

Invincible Career®

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Untrickled by Michelle Teheux's avatar
Untrickled by Michelle Teheux
1d

I’m already 59!

And still mostly poor and still quite overworked.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Larry Cornett
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Larry Cornett
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture