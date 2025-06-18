Take a vacation this summer!

Take some time off, even if you just stay close to home and enjoy a week away from work. Like, really away from work (e.g., don’t check your emails!).

I understand the temptation to focus on your career, work all the time, and put off using your vacation days. I once went four years without taking a real vacation. I didn’t feel like I could! It didn’t feel safe for my career to be away from the office for too long.



Hell, I once had emergency surgery on a Friday and limped back to work on Monday. I spent the next couple of weeks in pain, carefully easing into and back out of my chair several times a day for various meetings.

Wonderful, huh?



I should have been building my escape plan. Instead, I was planning how to reach the next rung on the corporate career ladder.



And for what?



Sure, I made more money as I climbed higher. But I also became increasingly stressed, depressed, unhealthy, and unhappy. I worked constantly and rarely spent time with my family. I kind of hated my life back then.

However, I finally had enough, and I escaped that trap.



So, my hope for you is that you make plans to escape to freedom later while you're still employed now. It’s easier to plan rationally when you don’t feel desperate (i.e., you have a steady paycheck).

❌ Don’t count on that job—or any job (there are so many layoffs now)

❌ Don’t let yourself get trapped in a single profession (the future of work is changing quickly)

❌ Don’t feel stuck in the only career you thought was your future (only those who adapt will survive)

And take care of yourself!



Take that vacation. Exercise your body. Play with your kids. Explore the world. And enjoy these moments!



Life is short, folks. The fun part of the ride ends sooner than you think. Take it from someone who wonders how he is already in his late 50s. My late 20s, working at IBM and Apple, feel like it was just yesterday. Where did those years go?



Want to work on your corporate escape plan? Start now, while you still have time.

