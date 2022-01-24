By this week, you should have already captured your 2022 goals, subgoals, and plans to achieve them. But, another step will help you be more successful: Leverage your calendar to hold you accountable for making time to work on your plans.

As I mentioned earlier this year, one of the biggest reasons people fail to achieve their goals is that they can’t find the time to work on them. They don’t prioritize their new goals, so they don’t schedule time on their calendar to work on them consistently.

If you don’t take this step and start scheduling working sessions, you risk accomplishing your goals for the year. Other people and work priorities will eat up all of your free time.

I know. I lived most of my life that way until I discovered the secret to blocking off time for how I wanted to spend my days. The first step to taking back your power and freedom is to own your time.