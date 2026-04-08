🚀 AI Won't Just Automate Jobs; It Will Challenge Identities (Issue 677)

My guest for this episode is Peter Morville. Peter is a pioneer in the fields of information architecture (IA) and user experience. His bestselling books include Information Architecture, Intertwingled, Search Patterns, Ambient Findability, and Planning for Everything.

He has been helping people to plan since 1994, and advises such clients as AT&T, Cisco, Harvard, IBM, the Library of Congress, Macy’s, the National Cancer Institute, and Vodafone. He has delivered keynotes and workshops in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. His work has been covered by NPR, The Economist, The Washington Post, and The Wall Street Journal.

In 2024, Peter founded Sentient Sanctuary, a nonprofit think tank and animal sanctuary, and wrote a philosophical IA novel, Animals Are People. He blogs at intertwingled.org.

Peter’s IA book has been on my shelf since 1998, when I was a young designer first learning how to design websites (after designing software at IBM and Apple). So, I’ve been a fan for a long time! He has some intriguing thoughts on the future of tech and the impact of AI on careers, so I know you’ll enjoy this episode.

Summary

Speaking of AI, here’s an AI-generated summary of our podcast transcript. It’s kinda good for tasks like this, right? We talk, it listens, and then it summarizes.

AI skepticism has been earned. Peter spent 25 years professionally advising clients to be skeptical of AI hype, and then ChatGPT changed his mind. The lesson: evaluate each wave on its own merits rather than defaulting to either enthusiasm or dismissal.

We’re in the fog of war. No one (not the CEOs, nor the researchers) can see clearly beyond the next year or two of AI’s trajectory. The smart career move is to keep your eyes and options open rather than betting everything on one prediction about how this unfolds.

Question the motives behind the hype. When tech executives insist AI must permeate everything, consider who profits. As I put it: the CEO of Nvidia telling everyone to use AI is like the CEO of Oreo telling us to eat 50 cookies a day. Follow the money before following the advice.

Technology follows fashion cycles. Peter’s observation that tech trends work like fashion is underappreciated. You fight the fashion at your own peril (e.g., resisting Agile during its rise). The skill is learning to ride the wave strategically while waiting to see what actually remains when the dust settles.

AI disruption is exponentially faster this time. Unlike the Industrial Revolution, where ripple effects took generations, this wave is hitting engineering, design, legal, medical, and other white-collar jobs simultaneously. Robotics will soon follow for blue-collar workers. Speed is the new variable that makes historical analogies imperfect.

AI as a coding tool has a hidden failure mode. We discussed a cautionary tale. A veteran CTO went “all in” for 90 days only to find AI-generated code nearly impossible to debug when it broke. Productivity gains can mask a dangerous loss of deep understanding.

Your identity is not your job title or employer. One of the most powerful moments: Peter’s deliberate effort to give up being “the information architect” after 25 years, and my coaching exercise of asking people to introduce themselves without mentioning their company or title. The people who can’t do it are the most vulnerable to identity collapse in a disruption.

Redefine yourself by going back to childhood. When Peter hit age 40, he started thinking about retiring at 50 to have the freedom to do something else. Initially, he struggled to identify what he would do if money wasn’t a motivator. His breakthrough came from remembering what he loved as a kid: animals. That led to a 48-acre farm sanctuary in Virginia. Reconnecting with your pre-career self is a powerful reinvention strategy.

The future belongs to purpose-driven solopreneurs. AI is making it possible for one person to do what used to require a larger team. Combined with the decline of lifelong corporate careers, Peter and I see an opportunity for individuals who build around something they care about, rather than chasing traditional big-company careers.

Ask better questions than “What won’t AI automate?” Peter reframed this perfectly: the less obvious and more important questions are Where can I find purpose? What will make me want to get up in the morning? Career resilience in the AI era isn’t just about skill-proofing; it’s about building a life around meaning that no algorithm can replace.

⬆️ Scroll up and hit play to listen to our conversation.

Where to find out more

Intertwingled (Peter’s blog)

Sentient Sanctuary (his nonprofit animal sanctuary)

Peter Morville

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I’m Larry Cornett, a career coach for ambitious professionals who might be feeling a bit stuck, frustrated, and unfulfilled. Reclaim your confidence to design the life you want and the work you’ll enjoy.

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