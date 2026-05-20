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Don't Be Vulnerable If They Are in the Room (Issue 685)
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Don't Be Vulnerable If They Are in the Room (Issue 685)

Why traditional corporate training fails and what to do instead
Larry Cornett's avatar
Larry Cornett
May 20, 2026

Do you feel you spend your days working in your job and trying to keep everyone happy, but you never have the time to invest in yourself?

Unfortunately, that’s pretty common. In this episode, I talk about the need for you to take time away from the office to focus on your career development, leadership development, and/or personal development.

Episode summary

  • Start Investing in Yourself: Who is focusing on making you happy and helping you future-proof your career? If your boss isn’t, we will.

  • Virtual Burnout is Real: We’re all tired of sitting behind the Zoom screen. That’s why I’m moving beyond online workshops to bring more training and experiences back into the real world.

  • 3 In-Person Events I’m Planning:

  • Note: Leaders Need Off-campus Retreats: Corporate training sessions frequently fail because you can’t be completely honest and vulnerable in front of your boss or peers (who are often your competitors). My upcoming retreats offer a confidential, safe space with peers from other companies where you can be yourself and truly solve your toughest leadership challenges without fear of political fallout.

  • Join Us in a Beautiful, Fun Setting: To get started, we are looking at locations around Lake Tahoe and the Bay Area in California. We want places where we can enjoy nature, disconnect from the demands of the office, reconnect with your purpose, and redefine your future.

Not sure which event is right for you? Have questions about any of this? Schedule a free call with me to chat more about it!

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Larry Cornett

Larry Cornett, Ph.D., is a career coach who spent 20+ years in Silicon Valley at Apple, IBM, Yahoo, eBay, and several startups as a designer, leader, and product and design executive. Whether you're fighting for a promotion, navigating a layoff, or planning your exit to independence, he combines executive experience with psychological insight to help ambitious professionals reclaim their power and build an Invincible Career.
➡️ Ready to create an exciting future? Book a free call today to learn how!

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Photo by ASIA CULTURECENTER on Unsplash

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