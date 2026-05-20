Don't Be Vulnerable If They Are in the Room (Issue 685)

Do you feel you spend your days working in your job and trying to keep everyone happy, but you never have the time to invest in yourself?

Unfortunately, that’s pretty common. In this episode, I talk about the need for you to take time away from the office to focus on your career development, leadership development, and/or personal development.

Episode summary

Start Investing in Yourself: Who is focusing on making you happy and helping you future-proof your career? If your boss isn’t, we will.

Virtual Burnout is Real: We’re all tired of sitting behind the Zoom screen. That’s why I’m moving beyond online workshops to bring more training and experiences back into the real world.

3 In-Person Events I’m Planning: The Invincible Job Quest: A 1-2-day workshop in the real world for navigating your job search, practicing interview techniques, negotiating salaries, and more. Provide your input on the format and agenda The Exit Blueprint: A 2-day deep-dive for experienced professionals to plan a future strategic transition into semi-retirement through self-employment (without draining your precious nest egg). Learn more about planning your escape business Provide input and sign up to be notified The Leadership Retreat: A weekend escape to rewrite your leadership operating manual, navigate leadership challenges in the age of AI, define your legacy, and plan what comes next for you. Learn more about these retreats Provide your input on the agenda

Note: Leaders Need Off-campus Retreats: Corporate training sessions frequently fail because you can’t be completely honest and vulnerable in front of your boss or peers (who are often your competitors). My upcoming retreats offer a confidential, safe space with peers from other companies where you can be yourself and truly solve your toughest leadership challenges without fear of political fallout.

Join Us in a Beautiful, Fun Setting: To get started, we are looking at locations around Lake Tahoe and the Bay Area in California. We want places where we can enjoy nature, disconnect from the demands of the office, reconnect with your purpose, and redefine your future.

Not sure which event is right for you? Have questions about any of this? Schedule a free call with me to chat more about it!

Book Your Free Call

Larry Cornett, Ph.D., is a career coach who spent 20+ years in Silicon Valley at Apple, IBM, Yahoo, eBay, and several startups as a designer, leader, and product and design executive. Whether you're fighting for a promotion, navigating a layoff, or planning your exit to independence, he combines executive experience with psychological insight to help ambitious professionals reclaim their power and build an Invincible Career.

➡️ Ready to create an exciting future? Book a free call today to learn how!

Would you like to help support my newsletter and podcast, but don’t want to commit to a monthly fee? Check out my ☕️ Buy Me a Coffee. I’m self-employed, and coaching and writing are how I provide for my family. Thanks for your help!

Buy Me a Coffee