🚀 How to Survive in Tech This Year (Issue 663)

Struggling to find a new job in tech? Look outside the bubble! I’ve been telling my clients this for years.

As the core of the Silicon Valley tech industry swirls in chaos, uncertainty, and darkness, move to the periphery and explore healthier industries and geographies that need your valuable expertise.

“So much opportunity, inspiration, creativity, and possibility lies in applying the skills and experience that you may have from technological disciplines in other realms and industries that are often far less advanced in their deployment of technologies.”

- Anil Dash (source)

Some strategies that I discuss in this episode:

Look at industries outside of the traditional tech industry. Look at geographies outside the U.S. Consider going independent with consulting or contracting.

⬆️ I go into a lot more detail in the audio. So, scroll up and hit play to listen.

Would you like to brainstorm some options with me? You can always schedule a complimentary call.

Book a Free Call with Me

I’m Larry Cornett, an executive coach who works with ambitious professionals to help them reclaim their power, become more invincible, and create better opportunities for their work and lives. Do more of what you love and less of what you hate! If you’re interested in joining my free Invincible Career community, please complete this application form, and we’ll get back to you.

I know some people would like to help support my newsletter and podcast, but don’t want to commit to a monthly fee. So, I set up a ☕️ Buy Me a Coffee to let folks contribute without an ongoing financial commitment. I’m a solopreneur, and coaching and writing are how I provide for my family. Thanks for your support!

Buy Me a Coffee