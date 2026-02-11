What Are You Missing? (Issue 667)

In this podcast episode, I explain more about why I created the Invincible Career Guide and how we’ll be using it to provide a structured approach to pursuing your career goals this year (hit play above to listen). Each month has a specific theme, and each week includes topics and exercises aligned with that theme.

Grab the content of this week’s update so you can paste it into your copy of the career guide. It’s about the gap between where you are today and where you want to be by the end of this year (your career goals for 2026).

The Invincible Career Guide for 2026

I created the companion guide to provide additional structure for the weekly emails I will share with you this year. If you haven’t grabbed your copy yet, use the button below to access and save it.

It’s in Google Slides format, so you can save a copy of the presentation to your own Google Drive in your preferred folder. This will allow you to edit the placeholder text to enter your answers to the questions in the guide.

How to use the guide

Every month this year will have a specific theme.

Each week will have a set of homework questions related to that month’s theme.

I will share a new presentation document with that week’s questions via the newsletter email and in my private community.

Then download the new presentation, copy and paste the new slides into your editable copy of the guide, and use it to answer the questions.

I have already included all the slides and questions for January (i.e., Your Goals) in the guide. New slides will come each month. Stay tuned for more emails about those.

Themes this year

Your Goals The Blockers (February) Your Toolbox Strategy & Plan Making Progress Becoming Invincible Your Network Targeting Broadcasting Systems Resources Evaluation

