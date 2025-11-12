Invincible Career®

🚀 Remember When Tech Was Fun and Hopeful? What Changed? (Issue 655)
My conversation with Tague Griffith, a wise engineering advisor in Silicon Valley
Larry Cornett
Nov 12, 2025

My guest for this episode is Tague Griffith. He is a seasoned engineer who has been building products and leading teams across a number of the tech industry’s best-known companies, including Google, Apple, Amazon, as well as some lesser-known startups. Most of his career has focused on new product development. He’s also dipped into research and advisory work, including helping develop Stanford’s wastewater pathogen monitoring project and consulting on 1 -> 2 growth for engineering teams.

Tague and I worked together at Apple back when the company was struggling and kind of unpopular. At that time, we were the underdogs. Most of us didn’t join Apple for the money. We joined because we loved the company and its products, and felt that we were a bit different as well.

He has strong opinions and some cool stories, so I know you’ll enjoy this episode!

We talk about

  • What the tech industry and Silicon Valley were like in the early ‘90s

  • Tague’s career since Apple (Netscape, Google, Amazon, Flickr, etc.)

  • The project he is most proud of after decades of working in tech

  • The double-edged sword of technology’s evolution

  • Modern product development challenges

  • The current state of the industry

  • Cultural shifts in Silicon Valley

  • Why we should still have hope

⬆️ Scroll up and hit play to listen to our whole conversation.

Where to find more

Tague Griffith
Tague Griffith

I'm Larry Cornett, an executive coach who works with ambitious professionals to help them reclaim their power, become more invincible, and create better opportunities for their work and lives.

Larry Cornett

