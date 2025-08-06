🚀 Too Senior to Be Hired, Too Young to Retire (Issue 642)

Are you in your late 40s or beyond?

If so, you have decades of valuable experience, a powerful network, and a laundry list of success metrics. But lately, you may be feeling stuck in your career.

You’re no longer moving up.

You’re watching your younger colleagues get promoted.

Recruiters ghost you more often now.

Job interviews stall out even when you think you interviewed well.

You’re too experienced for entry-level or mid-level roles. And when you aim for more senior leadership or executive roles, you discover they want someone with 25 years of experience who’s only 35 years old.

Heaven help you if you get laid off now. It’s not a pretty job market for anyone, especially an older worker.

“People laid off at higher ages are less likely to move into a new field than those who quit, said Kevin Cahill, an economist at FTI Consulting. “Ageism and higher compensation expectations can be obstacles to re-employment, he said.” (source)

It takes nearly 26 weeks, on average, for people ages 55 to 64 to find a job, compared with 19 weeks for people ages 25 to 34, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Older career workers who find new jobs take an 11% pay cut, on average, according to a forthcoming study Cahill co-wrote.

So, why not take an early retirement? Well, I bet you’re not there yet. Financially, emotionally, or physically. The sad truth is that people who retire sooner die earlier.

Believe me, you’re not alone in feeling this way and facing this issue. This “messy middle” of our professional careers is real, and it’s brutal.

But it’s also where your next move can be your most powerful. I know it doesn’t feel like it right now, but reinventing yourself can lead to living the best years of your life. I’m living proof, and there are lots of us who have done it.

It’s been over 15 years since I fled my old corporate career to pivot into something new. I built my own businesses, started working out every day, and reinvested in my most important relationships. My sense of loss and depression shifted into joy and fulfillment. I've never been happier!

The Messy Middle

You’re not imagining things, and it’s not just you. The job market has shifted under your feet while the economy has been struggling, and political chaos ensues.

Good roles are becoming rarer, and expectations are higher.

Companies are cutting layers of middle and senior management.

They are also eliminating entry-level roles and leaning on fewer employees augmented with AI.

Ageism is real (especially in tech and startups), but hard to prove.

AI is quietly replacing parts of your job.

Younger, cheaper hires are more appealing than the cost of more experienced employees.

You didn’t do anything wrong. But the system isn’t built for you anymore.

“The tide has definitely turned against tech workers,” said Catherine Bracy, the founder and chief executive of TechEquity, a nonprofit that pushes for economic inclusion in the industry. “Companies have even more leverage to use against workers, and A.I. is supercharging that.” (source)

Traditional Career Advice Fails You

“Just update your LinkedIn and polish your resume! Start easy applying to hundreds of jobs every week.”

Yeah… no.

When you’ve had a long, complex career, playing the “cold-apply resume” game is a sure-fire way to lose. The hiring process is automated and biased. Most online applications are dead ends, and older workers are screwed.

You need a new strategy for this new game.

Your leverage is different now

At this stage of your career, you have leverage that younger people don’t. Stop being shy about using your advantages!

Relationships : The network you’ve built for decades is more powerful than you think.

Reputation : People know your name. They’ve seen your work. They already trust you.

Experience: You’ve led, built, scaled, failed, recovered, and learned. Your insights are rare and valuable.

Three paths out of the messy middle

1. Reposition and rebrand

2. Redesign your role

3. Find more purpose

I go into more detail in the podcast audio, so scroll up, hit play, and listen.

Real stories of reinvention

David Jesse - Executive Product Leader, advisor, coach, and founder of Crescendo Product Group

Ha Nguyen - Founder and Managing Partner at NextStep Advisors

Maureen Wiley Clough - Host of It Gets Late Early, a podcast and community of tech employees bringing awareness to ageism

None of them waited for someone to “give them a shot.” They stopped playing the game that was rigged against them. They created their next opportunity.

You can too.

What to do this month

Here’s your 3-step personal challenge:

Rewrite one part of the “Story of You”

What’s the outdated identity or job title you’re clinging to? Rewrite your LinkedIn headline and About section to reflect who you are now and who you want to become. Reignite one dormant relationship

Someone in your network already knows your value. Reach out, reconnect, and have a real conversation. I created a free CRM to help with this. Map out your next move

If you weren’t looking for a job, what kind of business might you build? What problem could you solve? How could you repackage your skills as an offer to a client?

Let’s define your “Next Act” together

Does all of this feel familiar? Did this article hit a nerve? Good! That means you’re ready.

You don’t have to figure this out alone. I work with experienced professionals like you every day to help you:

Clarify what you really want next in your life

Reposition your talent, knowledge, skills, and experience

Build new opportunities, but on your terms this time

